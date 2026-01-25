Scottie Scheffler romps in desert, wins American Express by four

Was there ever a doubt?

Scottie Scheffler had converted nine straight victories on the PGA Tour when entering a final round either tied for the lead or trailing by one shot. Such was the position he was in to start Sunday at The American Express, trailing leader Si Woo Kim by one and tied with 18-year-old pro Blades Brown.

Scheffler ran away from the competition with a 6-under 66 around PGA West’s Stadium Course to win by four shots at 27 under. It marked Scheffler’s 20th career PGA Tour victory, all of which have come in a four-year span, while pushing the 29-year-old over $100 million in career earnings. Only Tiger Woods, 50, and Rory McIlroy, 36, have made more.

With Scheffler, it doesn’t matter the test, whether extremely difficult or pillow soft. Once again, the AmEx was the epitome of the latter, producing a winner score or 20 under or better for the 15th straight edition since the event moved from 90 holes to 72 holes in 2012.

Even playing for the first time this year, Scheffler was up for making birdies. He wedged his opening approach 133 yards to 4 feet before rolling in the birdie, one of eight birdie putts converted from inside 5 feet on Sunday.

After a bogey at the second hole, which dropped Scheffler two back of Kim, Scheffler was intimidatingly flawless. Kim and Brown combined to shoot 2 over, sliding to T-6 and T-18 finishes, respectively. Scheffler turned in 4-under 32, and after flipping lob wedges to close range at Nos. 12 and 14, he found himself five ahead of the pack.

By the time Scheffler reached the par-3 17th, the hole with the island green known as “Alcatraz,” escaping another romp by the world No. 1 required an impossible journey. Scheffler rinsed his tee shot there and made double, but it mattered little.

Ryan Gerard, Jason Day, Matt McCarty and Andrew Putnam all tied for second at 23 under, with Day firing the round of the day, a closing 64.

Scheffler switched back to his TaylorMade Qi10 driver this week after he had been using the new Qi4D since the Hero World Challenge in early December. He ranked fourth in strokes gained off the tee over his two weekend rounds on the Stadium.

Since Scheffler’s T-20 at The Players last March, he hasn’t finished worse than T-8. That streak spans 17 worldwide starts and now includes seven wins. To compare, McIlroy would need to include his last 29 starts to count 17 top-8s. Also, McIlroy’s 10 wins since the start of 2022 ranks second behind Scheffler’s 20.

Scheffler’s last showing outside the top 25 came at the 2024 BMW Championship, where he tied for 33rd.