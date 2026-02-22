The streak is over for Scottie Scheffler after T-12 at Riv

The streak is over.

Scottie Scheffler had strung together 18 straight top-10s on the PGA Tour, a modern record, and 19 in a row if one includes the non-official Hero World Challenge, where Scheffler tied for fourth last December.

But on Sunday at Riviera Country Club, Scheffler couldn’t overcome another slow start like he did each of the previous two weeks, tying for 12th at the Genesis Invitational and ending the streak, which included seven wins and no finish worse than T-8. He’d also recently rallied for T-3 and T-4 finishes at the WM Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, respectively.

Prior to Scheffler, Vijay Singh held the longest top-10 streak since at least 1983 with 12. Tiger Woods was just behind that at 11 consecutive top-10s.

“I try not to focus too much on the results,” Scheffler said afterward. “I focus on how I feel, stuff like that.”

So, how’d he feel? “After Thursday I did some pretty good stuff,” he said.

Scheffler’s week at Riviera, a place with which he has a “weird relationship,” began with a career-worst, 5-over start through 10 holes in cold, blustery conditions on Thursday afternoon. Luckily, Scheffler was saved by darkness, and he was able to get a couple shots back on Friday morning. After a first-round 74, Scheffler played his final 54 holes in 14 under, including playing Sunday in 6-under 65 with five birdies on his closing nine.

Scheffler gained shots in every area except approach, as he ranked 36th of 72 players on the week. While Scheffler has been No. 1 in strokes gained approach each of the past three seasons, he was 51st on the year entering this week and has historically had some of his worst approach weeks at Riv. Only once in now six appearances at Riv has Scheffler ranked better than 17th in approach.

“I think going out early yesterday, the greens were a lot fresher, got to see some putts going in,” Scheffler said. “When we went out on Thursday, the wind was blowing so hard and the greens were so bumpy and so fast, it was a complete crapshoot whether or not the ball was going to get in the hole. … So, it was really challenging going out there starting the way we did on Thursday, and then I start off the way I did, maybe press a little bit or whatever it may be. After that, I did a lot of solid stuff.

“I mean, I’ve never been one to quit, so it’s not really – I mean, I’d feel pretty silly to quit in a PGA Tour event. Overall, being out here and competing, that’s what I love to do.”

Scheffler is expected to compete again at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in two weeks at Bay Hill, where he’s won twice.