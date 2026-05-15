As Aronimink keeps punching, Shane Lowry just hit one of most shocking shots you’ll see all week

Aronimink continues to throw jabs in the city that Rocky built.

After just 3 under led through 18 holes, the Philadelphia-area layout toughened up even more on Friday morning. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded three bogeys in his first four holes. Fourth-ranked Matthew Fitzpatrick four-putted for double bogey at the par-3 14th. There were very few under-par rounds on the course as the clock turned 11 o’clock.

And then there was Shane Lowry at No. 17.

Water is only in play for these pros on two holes, including at the 214-yard, par-3 17th, where a lake guards the front of the green. That said, the right part of the pond should be out of play, as it sits about 50 yards shy of the putting surface. Lowry, though, managed to find it, hitting one of the most shocking tee shots you will see this week from a tour pro.

Lowry topped a low, cutty ball that traveled just 164 yards and splashed into the water, skipping a few times but not coming close to dry land.

Shane Lowry just hit a shank into the water on 17. I’ve never seen anything like it. Almost a complete top. pic.twitter.com/geHtKMrBdu — Let’s Walk Nine (@letswalknine) May 15, 2026

He then headed to the drop area and ended up making double bogey to drop from even par to 2 over for the championship.