AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: First-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published February 11, 2026 09:00 AM
The PGA Tour’s first signature event of the season begins Thursday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

A field of 80 players will compete on both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill over the first two rounds. There is no halfway cut but the field will play Pebble Beach GL exclusively over the final 36 holes.

ROUND 1 COVERAGE (ET)

Here’s a look at the pairings and tee times for both courses on the Monterey Peninsula (Pebble Beach = PB; Spyglass Hill = SH):

Time
TeePlayers
11:45 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Pierceson Coody

Ryo Hisatsune

11:45 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Joe Highsmith

Alex Smalley

11:45 AM
EST

1

(SH)

Aaron Rai

Min Woo Lee

11:45 AM
EST

10

(SH)

Alex Noren

Matt McCarty

11:58 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Si Woo Kim

J.J. Spaun

11:58 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Emiliano Grillo

Michael Kim

11:58 AM
EST

1

(SH)

Chris Kirk

Sami Valimaki

11:58 AM
EST

10

(SH)

Robert MacIntyre

Tommy Fleetwood

12:11 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Corey Conners

Sam Burns

12:11 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Maverick McNealy

Russell Henley

12:11 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Steven Fisk

Jake Knapp

12:11 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Xander Schauffele

Jordan Spieth

12:24 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Ben Griffin

Shane Lowry

12:24 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Jacob Bridgeman

Sepp Straka

12:24 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Jhonattan Vegas

Nick Taylor

12:24 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Rory McIlroy

Ryan Fox

12:37 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Aldrich Potgieter

Kurt Kitayama

12:37 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Max McGreevy

Matti Schmid

12:37 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Brian Campbell

Sam Stevens

12:37 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Marco Penge

Daniel Berger

12:50 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Denny McCarthy

Stephan Jaeger

12:50 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Max Greyserman

Billy Horschel

12:50 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Michael Thorbjornsen

Nico Echavarria

12:50 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Keith Mitchell

Mackenzie Hughes

1:03 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Viktor Hovland

Akshay Bhatia

1:03 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Brian Harman

Rickie Fowler

1:03 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Cameron Young

Jason Day

1:03 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tony Finau

1:16 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Chris Gotterup

Wyndham Clark

1:16 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Andrew Novak

Patrick Cantlay

1:16 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Harris English

Lucas Glover

1:16 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Justin Rose

Patrick Rodgers

1:29 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Scottie Scheffler

Hideki Matsuyama

1:29 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Bud Cauley

Kevin Yu

1:29 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Harry Hall

Keegan Bradley

1:29 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Collin Morikawa

Ludvig Åberg

1:42 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Tom Hoge

Sahith Theegala

1:42 PM
EST

10

(PB)

J.T. Poston

Adam Schenk

1:42 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Taylor Pendrith

Rico Hoey

1:42 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Ryan Gerard

Garrick Higgo