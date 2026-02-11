AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: First-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
The PGA Tour’s first signature event of the season begins Thursday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
A field of 80 players will compete on both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill over the first two rounds. There is no halfway cut but the field will play Pebble Beach GL exclusively over the final 36 holes.
ROUND 1 COVERAGE (ET)
- 2-3PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 3-7PM: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
- 7-8PM: Golf Central Postgame
Here’s a look at the pairings and tee times for both courses on the Monterey Peninsula (Pebble Beach = PB; Spyglass Hill = SH):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:45 AM
EST
1
(PB)
Pierceson Coody
Ryo Hisatsune
|11:45 AM
EST
10
(PB)
Joe Highsmith
Alex Smalley
|11:45 AM
EST
1
(SH)
Aaron Rai
Min Woo Lee
|11:45 AM
EST
10
(SH)
Alex Noren
Matt McCarty
|11:58 AM
EST
1
(PB)
Si Woo Kim
J.J. Spaun
|11:58 AM
EST
10
(PB)
Emiliano Grillo
Michael Kim
|11:58 AM
EST
1
(SH)
Chris Kirk
Sami Valimaki
|11:58 AM
EST
10
(SH)
Robert MacIntyre
Tommy Fleetwood
|12:11 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Corey Conners
Sam Burns
|12:11 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Maverick McNealy
Russell Henley
|12:11 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Steven Fisk
Jake Knapp
|12:11 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Xander Schauffele
Jordan Spieth
|12:24 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Ben Griffin
Shane Lowry
|12:24 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Jacob Bridgeman
Sepp Straka
|12:24 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Jhonattan Vegas
Nick Taylor
|12:24 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Rory McIlroy
Ryan Fox
|12:37 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Aldrich Potgieter
Kurt Kitayama
|12:37 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Max McGreevy
Matti Schmid
|12:37 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Brian Campbell
Sam Stevens
|12:37 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Marco Penge
Daniel Berger
|12:50 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Denny McCarthy
Stephan Jaeger
|12:50 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Max Greyserman
Billy Horschel
|12:50 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Michael Thorbjornsen
Nico Echavarria
|12:50 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Keith Mitchell
Mackenzie Hughes
|1:03 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Viktor Hovland
Akshay Bhatia
|1:03 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Brian Harman
Rickie Fowler
|1:03 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Cameron Young
Jason Day
|1:03 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tony Finau
|1:16 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Chris Gotterup
Wyndham Clark
|1:16 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Andrew Novak
Patrick Cantlay
|1:16 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Harris English
Lucas Glover
|1:16 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Justin Rose
Patrick Rodgers
|1:29 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Scottie Scheffler
Hideki Matsuyama
|1:29 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Bud Cauley
Kevin Yu
|1:29 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Harry Hall
Keegan Bradley
|1:29 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Collin Morikawa
Ludvig Åberg
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Tom Hoge
Sahith Theegala
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(PB)
J.T. Poston
Adam Schenk
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Taylor Pendrith
Rico Hoey
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Ryan Gerard
Garrick Higgo