Baycurrent Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8 million purse

  
Published October 12, 2025 10:11 AM
Highlights: PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
October 12, 2025 12:35 PM
Watch the best moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan.

Xander Schauffele captured his first PGA Tour title since the 2024 Open Championship at the Baycurrent Classic and with it, $1,314,000.

Max Greyserman, who was seeking his first-ever Tour victory, tried to keep pace with the two-time major champion but settled for second and $795,700.

Here’s how the full $8 million purse was paid out in Japan:

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Xander Schauffele$1,314,000
2Max Greyserman$795,700
3Michael Thorbjornsen$503,700
T4Takumi Kanaya$279,225
T4Rico Hoey$279,225
T4Alex Smalley$279,225
T4Byeong Hun An$279,225
T4Garrick Higgo$279,225
9Nico Echavarria$213,525
T10Keith Mitchell$177,025
T10Christiaan Bezuidenhout$177,025
T10Matt Wallace$177,025
T10Min Woo Lee$177,025
T14Matt McCarty$129,575
T14Collin Morikawa$129,575
T14Nicolai Højgaard$129,575
T14Rasmus Højgaard$129,575
T18William Mouw$104,025
T18Kazuki Higa$104,025
T18Si Woo Kim$104,025
T21Sam Ryder$73,608
T21Kevin Yu$73,608
T21Brian Campbell$73,608
T21Hideki Matsuyama$73,608
T21Sungjae Im$73,608
T21Ren Yonezawa$73,608
T27Emiliano Grillo$51,100
T27Ryan Gerard$51,100
T27Adam Scott$51,100
T27Mac Meissner$51,100
T27Alex Noren$51,100
T27Sahith Theegala$51,100
T33Kota Kaneko$41,610
T33Aldrich Potgieter$41,610
T33Max McGreevy$41,610
T36Bud Cauley$35,496
T36Sam Stevens$35,496
T36Camilo Villegas$35,496
T36Beau Hossler$35,496
T40Karl Vilips$28,105
T40Keita Nakajima$28,105
T40Max Homa$28,105
T40Chris Gotterup$28,105
T40Lee Hodges$28,105
T40Kevin Roy$28,105
T46Isaiah Salinda$22,265
T46Matti Schmid$22,265
T48Eric Cole$19,199
T48Kurt Kitayama$19,199
T48Mark Hubbard$19,199
T48Wyndham Clark$19,199
T52David Lipsky$17,739
T52Mikumu Horikawa$17,739
T54Billy Horschel$17,228
T54Kaito Onishi$17,228
T56Tom Kim$16,790
T56Taylor Moore$16,790
T56Austin Eckroat$16,790
T56Michael Kim$16,790
T60Vince Whaley$16,352
T60Taiga Semikawa$16,352
T62Patrick Rodgers$15,987
T62Takanori Konishi$15,987
T62Patrick Fishburn$15,987
T65Tatsunori Shogenji$15,622
T65Andrew Putnam$15,622
T67Satoshi Kodaira$15,403
T67Taiga Kobayashi (a)$0
T69Ryo Ishikawa$15,111
T69Joe Highsmith$15,111
T69Joel Dahmen$15,111
T72Sami Välimäki$14,673
T72Ryo Hisatsune$14,673
T72Gary Woodland$14,673
75Danny Walker$14,381
76Naoto Nakanishi$14,235
77Riki Kawamoto$14,089
78Davis Riley$13,943