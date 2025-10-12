Baycurrent Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8 million purse
Published October 12, 2025 10:11 AM
Highlights: PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan.
Xander Schauffele captured his first PGA Tour title since the 2024 Open Championship at the Baycurrent Classic and with it, $1,314,000.
Max Greyserman, who was seeking his first-ever Tour victory, tried to keep pace with the two-time major champion but settled for second and $795,700.
Here’s how the full $8 million purse was paid out in Japan:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|$1,314,000
|2
|Max Greyserman
|$795,700
|3
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$503,700
|T4
|Takumi Kanaya
|$279,225
|T4
|Rico Hoey
|$279,225
|T4
|Alex Smalley
|$279,225
|T4
|Byeong Hun An
|$279,225
|T4
|Garrick Higgo
|$279,225
|9
|Nico Echavarria
|$213,525
|T10
|Keith Mitchell
|$177,025
|T10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$177,025
|T10
|Matt Wallace
|$177,025
|T10
|Min Woo Lee
|$177,025
|T14
|Matt McCarty
|$129,575
|T14
|Collin Morikawa
|$129,575
|T14
|Nicolai Højgaard
|$129,575
|T14
|Rasmus Højgaard
|$129,575
|T18
|William Mouw
|$104,025
|T18
|Kazuki Higa
|$104,025
|T18
|Si Woo Kim
|$104,025
|T21
|Sam Ryder
|$73,608
|T21
|Kevin Yu
|$73,608
|T21
|Brian Campbell
|$73,608
|T21
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$73,608
|T21
|Sungjae Im
|$73,608
|T21
|Ren Yonezawa
|$73,608
|T27
|Emiliano Grillo
|$51,100
|T27
|Ryan Gerard
|$51,100
|T27
|Adam Scott
|$51,100
|T27
|Mac Meissner
|$51,100
|T27
|Alex Noren
|$51,100
|T27
|Sahith Theegala
|$51,100
|T33
|Kota Kaneko
|$41,610
|T33
|Aldrich Potgieter
|$41,610
|T33
|Max McGreevy
|$41,610
|T36
|Bud Cauley
|$35,496
|T36
|Sam Stevens
|$35,496
|T36
|Camilo Villegas
|$35,496
|T36
|Beau Hossler
|$35,496
|T40
|Karl Vilips
|$28,105
|T40
|Keita Nakajima
|$28,105
|T40
|Max Homa
|$28,105
|T40
|Chris Gotterup
|$28,105
|T40
|Lee Hodges
|$28,105
|T40
|Kevin Roy
|$28,105
|T46
|Isaiah Salinda
|$22,265
|T46
|Matti Schmid
|$22,265
|T48
|Eric Cole
|$19,199
|T48
|Kurt Kitayama
|$19,199
|T48
|Mark Hubbard
|$19,199
|T48
|Wyndham Clark
|$19,199
|T52
|David Lipsky
|$17,739
|T52
|Mikumu Horikawa
|$17,739
|T54
|Billy Horschel
|$17,228
|T54
|Kaito Onishi
|$17,228
|T56
|Tom Kim
|$16,790
|T56
|Taylor Moore
|$16,790
|T56
|Austin Eckroat
|$16,790
|T56
|Michael Kim
|$16,790
|T60
|Vince Whaley
|$16,352
|T60
|Taiga Semikawa
|$16,352
|T62
|Patrick Rodgers
|$15,987
|T62
|Takanori Konishi
|$15,987
|T62
|Patrick Fishburn
|$15,987
|T65
|Tatsunori Shogenji
|$15,622
|T65
|Andrew Putnam
|$15,622
|T67
|Satoshi Kodaira
|$15,403
|T67
|Taiga Kobayashi (a)
|$0
|T69
|Ryo Ishikawa
|$15,111
|T69
|Joe Highsmith
|$15,111
|T69
|Joel Dahmen
|$15,111
|T72
|Sami Välimäki
|$14,673
|T72
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$14,673
|T72
|Gary Woodland
|$14,673
|75
|Danny Walker
|$14,381
|76
|Naoto Nakanishi
|$14,235
|77
|Riki Kawamoto
|$14,089
|78
|Davis Riley
|$13,943