Best FedExCup performer of last 5 years? Hint: It’s not who you’d think

Scottie Scheffler has been dominant in recent years, but when it comes to the best average finish in the FedExCup standings in the past five seasons, Scheffler ranks second.

First? That would be Patrick Cantlay.

Among 80 players who have posted in the FedExCup standings in each of the last five seasons, Cantlay tops the list with a 6.4 average final rank. Scheffler follows at 7 flat, with Viktor Hovland (9), Rory McIlroy (10.2) and Xander Schauffele (11.4) rounding out the top five.

On the other end of the spectrum, Brian Stuard has amazingly appeared on all five end-of-season standings while averaging a rank of 181.4.

The final FedExCup Fall list is used for each of the last three seasons while 2020-21 and 2021-22 standings conclude after those seasons’ Tour Championship.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers: