Best FedExCup performer of last 5 years? Hint: It’s not who you’d think

  
Published November 26, 2025 09:10 AM

Scottie Scheffler has been dominant in recent years, but when it comes to the best average finish in the FedExCup standings in the past five seasons, Scheffler ranks second.

First? That would be Patrick Cantlay.

Among 80 players who have posted in the FedExCup standings in each of the last five seasons, Cantlay tops the list with a 6.4 average final rank. Scheffler follows at 7 flat, with Viktor Hovland (9), Rory McIlroy (10.2) and Xander Schauffele (11.4) rounding out the top five.

On the other end of the spectrum, Brian Stuard has amazingly appeared on all five end-of-season standings while averaging a rank of 181.4.

The final FedExCup Fall list is used for each of the last three seasons while 2020-21 and 2021-22 standings conclude after those seasons’ Tour Championship.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

﻿PLAYER FEC 2025 FEC 2024 FEC 2022-23 FEC 2021-22 FEC 2020-21 AVG
Patrick Cantlay 2 17 5 7 1 6.4
Scottie Scheffler 4 1 6 2 22 7
Viktor Hovland 12 12 1 15 5 9
Rory McIlroy 23 9 4 1 14 10.2
Xander Schauffele 42 4 2 4 5 11.4
Sam Burns 7 12 9 24 18 14
Collin Morikawa 19 2 6 21 26 14.8
Sungjae Im 27 7 23 2 20 15.8
Justin Thomas 7 14 78 5 4 21.6
Corey Conners 4 39 25 26 22 23.2
Russell Henley 2 4 14 45 56 24.2
Hideki Matsuyama 29 9 49 11 26 24.8
Brian Harman 13 31 22 21 41 25.6
Keegan Bradley 7 21 9 54 39 26
Tony Finau 83 23 19 9 11 29
Matt Fitzpatrick 34 40 9 15 73 34.2
Si Woo Kim 37 32 19 58 34 36
Sepp Straka 30 27 14 7 106 36.8
Tom Hoge 48 29 45 10 54 37.2
Shane Lowry 13 9 96 32 45 39
Jordan Spieth 61 80 26 13 20 40
Max Homa 105 46 9 5 35 40
Lucas Glover 36 61 18 42 46 40.6
J.T. Poston 49 41 38 15 79 44.4
Tommy Fleetwood 1 20 6 64 137 45.6
Wyndham Clark 65 8 3 72 87 47
Denny McCarthy 40 35 32 37 100 48.8
Chris Kirk 57 27 31 68 62 49
Cam Davis 86 36 47 56 37 52.4
Billy Horschel 116 23 110 21 9 55.8
Emiliano Grillo 71 76 28 53 59 57.4
Maverick McNealy 23 51 127 38 58 59.4
Mackenzie Hughes 72 52 50 57 67 59.6
Adam Scott 112 4 79 25 90 62
Seamus Power 117 56 40 43 72 65.6
Alex Noren 128 37 62 70 33 66
Keith Mitchell 82 75 69 40 65 66.2
Jason Day 41 33 27 124 114 67.8
Justin Rose 21 62 33 106 126 69.6
Adam Schenk 69 98 9 90 88 70.8
Andrew Putnam 114 85 34 46 82 72.2
Nick Taylor 19 60 24 134 141 75.6
Patrick Rodgers 62 53 48 95 128 77.2
Erik van Rooyen 87 70 65 150 22 78.8
Adam Hadwin 139 47 44 63 103 79.2
Rickie Fowler 32 101 16 133 134 83.2
K.H. Lee 191 105 77 27 31 86.2
Beau Hossler 104 66 51 80 148 89.8
Luke List 160 89 59 52 102 92.4
Mark Hubbard 92 63 64 100 143 92.4
Matt Kuchar 118 109 55 66 122 94
Jhonattan Vegas 50 73 194 111 61 97.8
Joel Dahmen 122 124 82 92 76 99.2
Doug Ghim 113 71 123 125 83 103
Brendon Todd 228 72 46 78 101 105
Sam Ryder 123 125 58 108 112 105.2
Gary Woodland 90 140 115 79 113 107.4
Peter Malnati 188 78 120 101 86 114.6
Vince Whaley 75 103 148 109 140 115
Patton Kizzire 180 77 128 130 63 115.6
Matt NeSmith 183 143 71 83 115 119
Kevin Streelman 190 142 104 99 64 119.8
Nate Lashley 162 117 95 112 131 123.4
Troy Merritt 207 149 124 62 78 124
Lanto Griffin 125 158 173 81 89 125.2
Martin Laird 195 145 114 107 75 127.2
Webb Simpson 172 160 151 131 40 130.8
Cameron Champ 147 175 133 144 57 131.2
C.T. Pan 200 102 129 105 121 131.4
Chez Reavie 218 163 113 65 104 132.6
Kevin Kisner 194 196 203 39 38 134
Ryan Palmer 192 198 130 88 69 135.4
Harry Higgs 132 209 144 147 66 139.6
Chesson Hadley 202 150 105 121 125 140.6
Scott Piercy 201 182 131 118 116 149.6
Russell Knox 235 207 146 96 110 158.8
James Hahn 205 208 170 113 108 160.8
Dylan Frittelli 215 228 172 87 119 164.2
Francesco Molinari 185 192 190 148 142 171.4
Brian Stuard 236 241 193 145 92 181.4