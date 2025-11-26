FedExCup movement: Which PGA Tour players rose, fell in points from last season

Who had the biggest FedExCup improvement this year?

The answer is Chris Gotterup.

The 26-year-old New Jersey native, who was the 2022 national player of the year at Oklahoma as a fifth-year senior, had a breakout season on the PGA Tour that saw him catch fire in July before making it to the Tour Championship, where he tied for 10th. That finish marked a 109-spot improvement in the FedExCup standings from last season.

Gotterup, who finished No. 119 in the FedExCup as a rookie in 2024, missed seven of his first 10 cuts this year and ranked No. 134 in points in late March. He had only improved to No. 88 when he flew to the U.K. for the Genesis Scottish Open. He stared down Rory McIlroy to win there, then added a solo third at the Open Championship to completely alter the trajectory of his season.

Bud Cauley was the only other player to improve by triple-digits. He was 105 places better. Jacob Bridgeman (+86), Garrick Higgo (+82) and Harry Higgs (+77) rounded out the top five, though Higgs failed to keep his card at No. 132 in points this season.

On the other end, Brendon Todd saw a 156-spot decline as he dropped to No. 228. Matthieu Pavon went from No. 17 to No. 171, 154 places worst, while Sahith Theegala battled injuries, which explained how he went from No. 3 to No. 146, a drop of 143 spots.

