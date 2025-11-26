FedExCup movement: Which PGA Tour players rose, fell in points from last season
Who had the biggest FedExCup improvement this year?
The answer is Chris Gotterup.
The 26-year-old New Jersey native, who was the 2022 national player of the year at Oklahoma as a fifth-year senior, had a breakout season on the PGA Tour that saw him catch fire in July before making it to the Tour Championship, where he tied for 10th. That finish marked a 109-spot improvement in the FedExCup standings from last season.
Gotterup, who finished No. 119 in the FedExCup as a rookie in 2024, missed seven of his first 10 cuts this year and ranked No. 134 in points in late March. He had only improved to No. 88 when he flew to the U.K. for the Genesis Scottish Open. He stared down Rory McIlroy to win there, then added a solo third at the Open Championship to completely alter the trajectory of his season.
Bud Cauley was the only other player to improve by triple-digits. He was 105 places better. Jacob Bridgeman (+86), Garrick Higgo (+82) and Harry Higgs (+77) rounded out the top five, though Higgs failed to keep his card at No. 132 in points this season.
On the other end, Brendon Todd saw a 156-spot decline as he dropped to No. 228. Matthieu Pavon went from No. 17 to No. 171, 154 places worst, while Sahith Theegala battled injuries, which explained how he went from No. 3 to No. 146, a drop of 143 spots.
Here is a look at the movement of all 188 players who appeared on each of the past two final FedExCup standings:
|PLAYER
|FEC 2025
|FEC 2024
|MOVEMENT
|Chris Gotterup
|10
|119
|109
|Bud Cauley
|47
|152
|105
|Jacob Bridgeman
|27
|113
|86
|Garrick Higgo
|53
|135
|82
|Harry Higgs
|132
|209
|77
|Ryan Fox
|43
|118
|75
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|96
|170
|74
|Michael Kim
|31
|104
|73
|Sami Valimaki
|51
|123
|72
|J.J. Spaun
|25
|96
|71
|Rickie Fowler
|32
|101
|69
|Harry Hall
|17
|84
|67
|Brandt Snedeker
|126
|186
|60
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|70
|129
|59
|Trey Mullinax
|150
|206
|56
|Daniel Berger
|45
|100
|55
|Sam Stevens
|38
|91
|53
|Gary Woodland
|90
|140
|50
|Alex Smalley
|74
|121
|47
|Ben Griffin
|10
|57
|47
|Kurt Kitayama
|35
|79
|44
|Andrew Novak
|25
|68
|43
|Joe Highsmith
|67
|110
|43
|Camilo Villegas
|155
|197
|42
|Danny Willett
|169
|211
|42
|Harris English
|13
|55
|42
|Will Gordon
|149
|191
|42
|Justin Rose
|21
|62
|41
|Nick Taylor
|19
|60
|41
|Cameron Young
|4
|44
|40
|Jonathan Byrd
|178
|217
|39
|Corey Conners
|4
|39
|35
|Lanto Griffin
|125
|158
|33
|Matt McCarty
|81
|114
|33
|Rico Hoey
|54
|86
|32
|Matt Wallace
|103
|134
|31
|Adam Schenk
|69
|98
|29
|Matti Schmid
|66
|95
|29
|Cameron Champ
|147
|175
|28
|Maverick McNealy
|23
|51
|28
|Vince Whaley
|75
|103
|28
|Lucas Glover
|36
|61
|25
|Anders Albertson
|216
|239
|23
|Chad Ramey
|93
|116
|23
|Jhonattan Vegas
|50
|73
|23
|Mac Meissner
|85
|106
|21
|Pierceson Coody
|110
|131
|21
|Zach Johnson
|141
|162
|21
|Nicolai Højgaard
|88
|108
|20
|Jordan Spieth
|61
|80
|19
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1
|20
|19
|Brian Harman
|13
|31
|18
|Patrick Cantlay
|2
|17
|15
|Keegan Bradley
|7
|21
|14
|Akshay Bhatia
|13
|26
|13
|Dylan Frittelli
|215
|228
|13
|Davis Riley
|79
|90
|11
|Francesco Molinari
|185
|192
|7
|Justin Thomas
|7
|14
|7
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|34
|40
|6
|Min Woo Lee
|59
|65
|6
|Ryan Palmer
|192
|198
|6
|Brian Stuard
|236
|241
|5
|Emiliano Grillo
|71
|76
|5
|Sam Burns
|7
|12
|5
|Satoshi Kodaira
|229
|234
|5
|Vincent Norrman
|198
|203
|5
|Luke Donald
|225
|229
|4
|James Hahn
|205
|208
|3
|Joel Dahmen
|122
|124
|2
|Kevin Kisner
|194
|196
|2
|Russell Henley
|2
|4
|2
|Sam Ryder
|123
|125
|2
|Jake Knapp
|63
|64
|1
|Alejandro Tosti
|137
|137
|0
|Chandler Phillips
|94
|94
|0
|Robert MacIntyre
|17
|17
|0
|Taylor Montgomery
|138
|138
|0
|Viktor Hovland
|12
|12
|0
|Nico Echavarria
|55
|54
|-1
|Ryo Hisatsune
|95
|93
|-2
|Thomas Detry
|44
|42
|-2
|Harrison Endycott
|204
|201
|-3
|Scottie Scheffler
|4
|1
|-3
|Sepp Straka
|30
|27
|-3
|Tommy Gainey
|224
|221
|-3
|Hayden Springer
|131
|127
|-4
|Max Greyserman
|52
|48
|-4
|Shane Lowry
|13
|9
|-4
|Denny McCarthy
|40
|35
|-5
|Ludvig Åberg
|21
|16
|-5
|Si Woo Kim
|37
|32
|-5
|Kevin Yu
|64
|58
|-6
|Austin Cook
|197
|190
|-7
|Keith Mitchell
|82
|75
|-7
|J.T. Poston
|49
|41
|-8
|Jason Day
|41
|33
|-8
|Matt Kuchar
|118
|109
|-9
|Patrick Rodgers
|62
|53
|-9
|David Lipsky
|107
|97
|-10
|Ben Martin
|179
|167
|-12
|Webb Simpson
|172
|160
|-12
|Henrik Norlander
|133
|120
|-13
|Hayden Buckley
|170
|156
|-14
|Rory McIlroy
|23
|9
|-14
|Nick Watney
|210
|195
|-15
|Collin Morikawa
|19
|2
|-17
|Erik van Rooyen
|87
|70
|-17
|Chan Kim
|130
|112
|-18
|Joseph Bramlett
|164
|146
|-18
|Zac Blair
|144
|126
|-18
|Scott Piercy
|201
|182
|-19
|Taylor Pendrith
|33
|14
|-19
|Tom Hoge
|48
|29
|-19
|Hideki Matsuyama
|29
|9
|-20
|Mackenzie Hughes
|72
|52
|-20
|Sungjae Im
|27
|7
|-20
|Ben Silverman
|140
|115
|-25
|Stephan Jaeger
|68
|43
|-25
|David Skinns
|148
|122
|-26
|Eric Cole
|76
|50
|-26
|Lee Hodges
|101
|74
|-27
|Nick Hardy
|175
|147
|-28
|Patrick Fishburn
|109
|81
|-28
|Russell Knox
|235
|207
|-28
|Andrew Putnam
|114
|85
|-29
|Bill Haas
|234
|205
|-29
|Greyson Sigg
|136
|107
|-29
|Mark Hubbard
|92
|63
|-29
|Aaron Baddeley
|196
|166
|-30
|Chris Kirk
|57
|27
|-30
|Cody Gribble
|233
|200
|-33
|Aaron Rai
|58
|23
|-35
|Dylan Wu
|168
|132
|-36
|Beau Hossler
|104
|66
|-38
|Trace Crowe
|186
|148
|-38
|Xander Schauffele
|42
|4
|-38
|Matt NeSmith
|183
|143
|-40
|Tyler Duncan
|211
|171
|-40
|Carson Young
|129
|88
|-41
|Doug Ghim
|113
|71
|-42
|Padraig Harrington
|230
|188
|-42
|Brice Garnett
|154
|111
|-43
|Nate Lashley
|162
|117
|-45
|Ben Kohles
|145
|99
|-46
|Davis Thompson
|80
|34
|-46
|Kevin Streelman
|190
|142
|-48
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|78
|29
|-49
|Tom Kim
|108
|59
|-49
|Cam Davis
|86
|36
|-50
|Martin Laird
|195
|145
|-50
|Justin Lower
|120
|69
|-51
|Chesson Hadley
|202
|150
|-52
|Taylor Moore
|121
|67
|-54
|Chez Reavie
|218
|163
|-55
|Byeong Hun An
|77
|21
|-56
|Wyndham Clark
|65
|8
|-57
|Troy Merritt
|207
|149
|-58
|Max Homa
|105
|46
|-59
|Tony Finau
|83
|23
|-60
|Seamus Power
|117
|56
|-61
|Charley Hoffman
|158
|92
|-66
|Luke List
|160
|89
|-71
|Robby Shelton
|212
|141
|-71
|Austin Eckroat
|119
|45
|-74
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|214
|139
|-75
|Kevin Chappell
|230
|155
|-75
|Adam Svensson
|167
|87
|-80
|Wesley Bryan
|208
|128
|-80
|Nick Dunlap
|134
|49
|-85
|K.H. Lee
|191
|105
|-86
|Kevin Tway
|219
|133
|-86
|S.H. Kim
|217
|130
|-87
|Brandon Wu
|232
|144
|-88
|Alex Noren
|128
|37
|-91
|Carl Yuan
|227
|136
|-91
|Adam Hadwin
|139
|47
|-92
|Billy Horschel
|116
|23
|-93
|C.T. Pan
|200
|102
|-98
|Patton Kizzire
|180
|77
|-103
|Adam Scott
|112
|4
|-108
|Peter Malnati
|188
|78
|-110
|Rafael Campos
|193
|82
|-111
|Will Zalatoris
|153
|38
|-115
|Sahith Theegala
|146
|3
|-143
|Matthieu Pavon
|171
|17
|-154
|Brendon Todd
|228
|72
|-156