FedExCup movement: Which PGA Tour players rose, fell in points from last season

  
Published November 26, 2025 09:10 AM

Who had the biggest FedExCup improvement this year?

The answer is Chris Gotterup.

The 26-year-old New Jersey native, who was the 2022 national player of the year at Oklahoma as a fifth-year senior, had a breakout season on the PGA Tour that saw him catch fire in July before making it to the Tour Championship, where he tied for 10th. That finish marked a 109-spot improvement in the FedExCup standings from last season.

Gotterup, who finished No. 119 in the FedExCup as a rookie in 2024, missed seven of his first 10 cuts this year and ranked No. 134 in points in late March. He had only improved to No. 88 when he flew to the U.K. for the Genesis Scottish Open. He stared down Rory McIlroy to win there, then added a solo third at the Open Championship to completely alter the trajectory of his season.

Bud Cauley was the only other player to improve by triple-digits. He was 105 places better. Jacob Bridgeman (+86), Garrick Higgo (+82) and Harry Higgs (+77) rounded out the top five, though Higgs failed to keep his card at No. 132 in points this season.

On the other end, Brendon Todd saw a 156-spot decline as he dropped to No. 228. Matthieu Pavon went from No. 17 to No. 171, 154 places worst, while Sahith Theegala battled injuries, which explained how he went from No. 3 to No. 146, a drop of 143 spots.

Here is a look at the movement of all 188 players who appeared on each of the past two final FedExCup standings:

﻿PLAYER FEC 2025 FEC 2024 MOVEMENT
Chris Gotterup 10 119 109
Bud Cauley 47 152 105
Jacob Bridgeman 27 113 86
Garrick Higgo 53 135 82
Harry Higgs 132 209 77
Ryan Fox 43 118 75
Thorbjørn Olesen 96 170 74
Michael Kim 31 104 73
Sami Valimaki 51 123 72
J.J. Spaun 25 96 71
Rickie Fowler 32 101 69
Harry Hall 17 84 67
Brandt Snedeker 126 186 60
Michael Thorbjornsen 70 129 59
Trey Mullinax 150 206 56
Daniel Berger 45 100 55
Sam Stevens 38 91 53
Gary Woodland 90 140 50
Alex Smalley 74 121 47
Ben Griffin 10 57 47
Kurt Kitayama 35 79 44
Andrew Novak 25 68 43
Joe Highsmith 67 110 43
Camilo Villegas 155 197 42
Danny Willett 169 211 42
Harris English 13 55 42
Will Gordon 149 191 42
Justin Rose 21 62 41
Nick Taylor 19 60 41
Cameron Young 4 44 40
Jonathan Byrd 178 217 39
Corey Conners 4 39 35
Lanto Griffin 125 158 33
Matt McCarty 81 114 33
Rico Hoey 54 86 32
Matt Wallace 103 134 31
Adam Schenk 69 98 29
Matti Schmid 66 95 29
Cameron Champ 147 175 28
Maverick McNealy 23 51 28
Vince Whaley 75 103 28
Lucas Glover 36 61 25
Anders Albertson 216 239 23
Chad Ramey 93 116 23
Jhonattan Vegas 50 73 23
Mac Meissner 85 106 21
Pierceson Coody 110 131 21
Zach Johnson 141 162 21
Nicolai Højgaard 88 108 20
Jordan Spieth 61 80 19
Tommy Fleetwood 1 20 19
Brian Harman 13 31 18
Patrick Cantlay 2 17 15
Keegan Bradley 7 21 14
Akshay Bhatia 13 26 13
Dylan Frittelli 215 228 13
Davis Riley 79 90 11
Francesco Molinari 185 192 7
Justin Thomas 7 14 7
Matt Fitzpatrick 34 40 6
Min Woo Lee 59 65 6
Ryan Palmer 192 198 6
Brian Stuard 236 241 5
Emiliano Grillo 71 76 5
Sam Burns 7 12 5
Satoshi Kodaira 229 234 5
Vincent Norrman 198 203 5
Luke Donald 225 229 4
James Hahn 205 208 3
Joel Dahmen 122 124 2
Kevin Kisner 194 196 2
Russell Henley 2 4 2
Sam Ryder 123 125 2
Jake Knapp 63 64 1
Alejandro Tosti 137 137 0
Chandler Phillips 94 94 0
Robert MacIntyre 17 17 0
Taylor Montgomery 138 138 0
Viktor Hovland 12 12 0
Nico Echavarria 55 54 -1
Ryo Hisatsune 95 93 -2
Thomas Detry 44 42 -2
Harrison Endycott 204 201 -3
Scottie Scheffler 4 1 -3
Sepp Straka 30 27 -3
Tommy Gainey 224 221 -3
Hayden Springer 131 127 -4
Max Greyserman 52 48 -4
Shane Lowry 13 9 -4
Denny McCarthy 40 35 -5
Ludvig Åberg 21 16 -5
Si Woo Kim 37 32 -5
Kevin Yu 64 58 -6
Austin Cook 197 190 -7
Keith Mitchell 82 75 -7
J.T. Poston 49 41 -8
Jason Day 41 33 -8
Matt Kuchar 118 109 -9
Patrick Rodgers 62 53 -9
David Lipsky 107 97 -10
Ben Martin 179 167 -12
Webb Simpson 172 160 -12
Henrik Norlander 133 120 -13
Hayden Buckley 170 156 -14
Rory McIlroy 23 9 -14
Nick Watney 210 195 -15
Collin Morikawa 19 2 -17
Erik van Rooyen 87 70 -17
Chan Kim 130 112 -18
Joseph Bramlett 164 146 -18
Zac Blair 144 126 -18
Scott Piercy 201 182 -19
Taylor Pendrith 33 14 -19
Tom Hoge 48 29 -19
Hideki Matsuyama 29 9 -20
Mackenzie Hughes 72 52 -20
Sungjae Im 27 7 -20
Ben Silverman 140 115 -25
Stephan Jaeger 68 43 -25
David Skinns 148 122 -26
Eric Cole 76 50 -26
Lee Hodges 101 74 -27
Nick Hardy 175 147 -28
Patrick Fishburn 109 81 -28
Russell Knox 235 207 -28
Andrew Putnam 114 85 -29
Bill Haas 234 205 -29
Greyson Sigg 136 107 -29
Mark Hubbard 92 63 -29
Aaron Baddeley 196 166 -30
Chris Kirk 57 27 -30
Cody Gribble 233 200 -33
Aaron Rai 58 23 -35
Dylan Wu 168 132 -36
Beau Hossler 104 66 -38
Trace Crowe 186 148 -38
Xander Schauffele 42 4 -38
Matt NeSmith 183 143 -40
Tyler Duncan 211 171 -40
Carson Young 129 88 -41
Doug Ghim 113 71 -42
Padraig Harrington 230 188 -42
Brice Garnett 154 111 -43
Nate Lashley 162 117 -45
Ben Kohles 145 99 -46
Davis Thompson 80 34 -46
Kevin Streelman 190 142 -48
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 78 29 -49
Tom Kim 108 59 -49
Cam Davis 86 36 -50
Martin Laird 195 145 -50
Justin Lower 120 69 -51
Chesson Hadley 202 150 -52
Taylor Moore 121 67 -54
Chez Reavie 218 163 -55
Byeong Hun An 77 21 -56
Wyndham Clark 65 8 -57
Troy Merritt 207 149 -58
Max Homa 105 46 -59
Tony Finau 83 23 -60
Seamus Power 117 56 -61
Charley Hoffman 158 92 -66
Luke List 160 89 -71
Robby Shelton 212 141 -71
Austin Eckroat 119 45 -74
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 214 139 -75
Kevin Chappell 230 155 -75
Adam Svensson 167 87 -80
Wesley Bryan 208 128 -80
Nick Dunlap 134 49 -85
K.H. Lee 191 105 -86
Kevin Tway 219 133 -86
S.H. Kim 217 130 -87
Brandon Wu 232 144 -88
Alex Noren 128 37 -91
Carl Yuan 227 136 -91
Adam Hadwin 139 47 -92
Billy Horschel 116 23 -93
C.T. Pan 200 102 -98
Patton Kizzire 180 77 -103
Adam Scott 112 4 -108
Peter Malnati 188 78 -110
Rafael Campos 193 82 -111
Will Zalatoris 153 38 -115
Sahith Theegala 146 3 -143
Matthieu Pavon 171 17 -154
Brendon Todd 228 72 -156