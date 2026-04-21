Blades Brown, teaming with Luke Clanton at Zurich, getting closer to PGA Tour status

AVONDALE, La. – Before Blades Brown ultimately decided to eschew college golf and turn professional two Decembers ago at 17 years old, he visited, among other schools, Florida State, where Luke Clanton was, at the time, starring for the Seminoles.

The two genial personalities hit it off on Brown’s visit and now, two years later, they find themselves teaming up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Clanton is currently just outside the top 100 in FedExCup points, boosted mostly by his T-5 at the Puerto Rico Open. Meanwhile, Brown has shined on both major U.S. tours, earning a spot in the final grouping alongside Scottie Scheffler at The American Express and later placing solo third in Puerto Rico while posting two top-3 finishes in recent weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he ranks 10th on that tour’s points list.

Brown also is the top eligible player in non-member FedExCup points, only 92 away from earning special temporary membership, which would come with unlimited sponsor exemptions. That would equate to a solo third or better this week at TPC Louisiana.

Should Brown succeed this week or in the near future, he would strongly consider focusing on earning his full PGA Tour card for 2027 via the top 100 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall.

Even as a special temporary member, though, Brown would not be eligible for the Aon Swing 5 or Next 10, meaning his only path into signature events would be through sponsor invites. He also can’t play the FedExCup Playoffs unless he wins before then and earns full membership immediately.

One more storyline to keep an eye on with Brown is he’s ranked No. 133 in the Official World Golf Ranking. While no world-ranking points are on the line at Zurich, Brown is still approaching territory for a potential special exemption into next month’s PGA Championship.