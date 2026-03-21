Brandt Snedeker closing in on Copperhead lead after bogey-free third round

Brandt Snedeker could be playing in the final pairing Sunday at Copperhead Course.

It’s a far cry from where the 45-year-old Snedeker has been spending his weekends in 2026.

After being cut at four consecutive events to start his season, Snedeker is in position to win the Valspar Championship.

A 6-under 71 on Thursday propelled him early with an expectation he’d fade but that wound up just being a preview of what was to come for the Tour veteran and 2026 Presidents Cup captain at Innisbrook.

‘Let’s not talk crazy here': Snedeker shoots down Presidents Cup player-captain pitch Brandt Snedeker posted a 6-under 65 at the Copperhead Course on Thursday, and was asked afterwards about leading the U.S. in the 2026 Presidents Cup and if he would consider himself as part of the roster.

Snedeker met that strong opening round with a bogey-free 4-under 67 in the third round on Saturday.

The nine-time Tour winner finished the 18th hole on Saturday with the low round of the day, and one hole off leaders Sungjae Im and David Lipsky who remain on the course.

Brandt Snedeker turns in a bogey-free 67 and is firmly in contention heading into Sunday 👏



His most recent PGA Tour win was at the 2018 Wyndham Championship



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/akrML0vYw3 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 21, 2026

Snedeker’s last truly meaningful Sunday came four years ago at the Valero Texas Open, which is the next tournament on the 2026 Tour schedule after the Valspar.

In 2022, Snedeker was the co-leader going into final round but could not seize the 54-hole momentum as J.J. Spaun ultimately went on to win.

His last win on Tour came at the 2018 Wyndham Championship.