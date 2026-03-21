Valspar Championship 2026: Final round tee times, pairings, and how to watch
A $9.1 million Valspar purse is at stake Sunday on the Copperhead course.
Sungjae Im carries a two-stroke lead after 54 holes, only the second time in his career he’s been in such a position.
On his tail is 45-year-old Brandt Snedeker, with whom Im will be paired and will need to fend off to complete the wire-to-wire victory. Red-hot Matt Fitzpatrick remains in contention after a 3-under 68 in the third round.
Here’s how to watch the top pairing as well as other marquee duos on the course Sunday.
How to watch 2026 Valspar Championship final round (ET)
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: Valspar Championship, Round 3
- 3-6PM: Valspar Championship, Round 3 (NBC/Peacock)
- 9-10PM: Golf Central Postgame
Valspar Championship final-round tee times
Im and Snedeker take the course last, with Marco Penge and David Lipsky leading them out of the clubhouse Sunday afternoon at Innisbrook. Here’s a look at pairings breakdown:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:35 AM
EDT
|1
David Ford
Vince Whaley
|7:44 AM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Bud Cauley
|7:53 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Streelman
Davis Thompson
|8:02 AM
EDT
|1
Billy Horschel
Matti Schmid
|8:11 AM
EDT
|1
Kensei Hirata
Pierceson Coody
|8:20 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Roy
Justin Thomas
|8:30 AM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Henrik Norlander
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Andrew Novak
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Blades Brown
Alejandro Tosti
|9:05 AM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Sam Ryder
|9:15 AM
EDT
|1
Chad Ramey
Karl Vilips
|9:25 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Kim
Joel Dahmen
|9:35 AM
EDT
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Hank Lebioda
John VanDerLaan
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Chandler Phillips
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Takumi Kanaya
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Jimmy Stanger
Webb Simpson
|10:30 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Lower
Denny McCarthy
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
John Parry
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Patrick Fishburn
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Isaiah Salinda
Ryo Hisatsune
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Dylan Wu
Lee Hodges
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Chatfield
Stephan Jaeger
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
A.J. Ewart
Patrick Rodgers
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Doug Ghim
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
Danny Walker
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
David Skinns
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Seamus Power
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Gary Woodland
Jordan Smith
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Brooks Koepka
Tony Finau
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Kevin Yu
Rico Hoey
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Chandler Blanchet
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
S.H. Kim
Tom Kim
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
David Lipsky
Marco Penge
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
Brandt Snedeker