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Valspar Championship 2026: Final round tee times, pairings, and how to watch

  
Published March 21, 2026 06:39 PM
Snedeker in contention after third round at Valspar
March 21, 2026 06:15 PM
Brandt Snedeker finished the third round in contention at the Valspar Championship and talked about how much it means sharing the week with his kids at the tournament.

A $9.1 million Valspar purse is at stake Sunday on the Copperhead course.

Sungjae Im carries a two-stroke lead after 54 holes, only the second time in his career he’s been in such a position.

On his tail is 45-year-old Brandt Snedeker, with whom Im will be paired and will need to fend off to complete the wire-to-wire victory. Red-hot Matt Fitzpatrick remains in contention after a 3-under 68 in the third round.

Here’s how to watch the top pairing as well as other marquee duos on the course Sunday.

How to watch 2026 Valspar Championship final round (ET)

Valspar Championship final-round tee times

Im and Snedeker take the course last, with Marco Penge and David Lipsky leading them out of the clubhouse Sunday afternoon at Innisbrook. Here’s a look at pairings breakdown:

Time
TeePlayers
7:35 AM
EDT		1

David Ford

Vince Whaley

7:44 AM
EDT		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Bud Cauley

7:53 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Streelman

Davis Thompson

8:02 AM
EDT		1

Billy Horschel

Matti Schmid

8:11 AM
EDT		1

Kensei Hirata

Pierceson Coody

8:20 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Roy

Justin Thomas

8:30 AM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Henrik Norlander

8:40 AM
EDT		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Andrew Novak

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Blades Brown

Alejandro Tosti

9:05 AM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Sam Ryder

9:15 AM
EDT		1

Chad Ramey

Karl Vilips

9:25 AM
EDT		1

Michael Kim

Joel Dahmen

9:35 AM
EDT		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Hank Lebioda

John VanDerLaan

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Chandler Phillips

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

Takumi Kanaya

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Jimmy Stanger

Webb Simpson

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Justin Lower

Denny McCarthy

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

John Parry

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Patrick Fishburn

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Isaiah Salinda

Ryo Hisatsune

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Dylan Wu

Lee Hodges

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Davis Chatfield

Stephan Jaeger

11:45 AM
EDT		1

A.J. Ewart

Patrick Rodgers

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Doug Ghim

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

Danny Walker

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

David Skinns

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Matthieu Pavon

Seamus Power

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Jordan Smith

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Brooks Koepka

Tony Finau

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Kevin Yu

Rico Hoey

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Chandler Blanchet

1:20 PM
EDT		1

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

1:40 PM
EDT		1

David Lipsky

Marco Penge

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

Brandt Snedeker