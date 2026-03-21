Valspar Championship 2026: Final round tee times, pairings, and how to watch

A $9.1 million Valspar purse is at stake Sunday on the Copperhead course.

Sungjae Im carries a two-stroke lead after 54 holes, only the second time in his career he’s been in such a position.

On his tail is 45-year-old Brandt Snedeker, with whom Im will be paired and will need to fend off to complete the wire-to-wire victory. Red-hot Matt Fitzpatrick remains in contention after a 3-under 68 in the third round.

Here’s how to watch the top pairing as well as other marquee duos on the course Sunday.

How to watch 2026 Valspar Championship final round (ET)

Valspar Championship final-round tee times

Im and Snedeker take the course last, with Marco Penge and David Lipsky leading them out of the clubhouse Sunday afternoon at Innisbrook. Here’s a look at pairings breakdown: