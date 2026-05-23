CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings, and how to watch
Each day of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson has brought with it a new headline. Thursday it was Brooks Koepka’s 63, followed by Taylor Moore’s 62. A day later, Si Woo Kim threatened 58 and settled for 60. He was one of 12 players to card 64 or lower in the second round.
Then there was the weather-impacted Moving Day to kickstart the weekend at TPC Craig Ranch. Scottie Scheffler threatened Kim — and one point tied him, but the lead proved too much.
Will Scheffler erase the two-hole deficit to repeat as champion or will Kim protect his 54-hole lead to win the biggest slice of the $10.3-million purse? Or will it be 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark in a weekend surge? Here’s how to watch the action Sunday on Golf Channel.
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, final round
- 3-6PM: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, final round (CBS)
- 6-7PM: Golf Central Postgame
CJ Cup Byron Nelson final-round tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:45 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Svensson
Lanto Griffin
|7:54 AM
EDT
|1
Dan Brown
Zac Blair
|8:03 AM
EDT
|1
Garrick Higgo
Danny Willett
|8:12 AM
EDT
|1
Chad Ramey
Mackenzie Hughes
|8:21 AM
EDT
|1
Jonathan Byrd
Neal Shipley
|8:30 AM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Thorbjørn Olesen
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Yongjun Bae
John VanDerLaan
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Fabián Gómez
Taylor Pendrith
|9:05 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Kim
Rasmus Højgaard
|9:15 AM
EDT
|1
Hank Lebioda
Jordan Smith
|9:25 AM
EDT
|1
Adrien Saddier
John Parry
|9:35 AM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
Justin Lower
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Jeffrey Kang
Matthieu Pavon
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Luke Clanton
Mac Meissner
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Doug Ghim
Charley Hoffman
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
A.J. Ewart
|10:30 AM
EDT
|1
Seamus Power
Tyler Duncan
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Johnny Keefer
Chan Kim
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Pierceson Coody
Luke List
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Mark Hubbard
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Troy Merritt
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
Camilo Villegas
Austin Eckroat
|11:35 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Ryder
Ben Silverman
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
Peter Malnati
Chris Kirk
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Moore
Rico Hoey
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Jesper Svensson
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
S.Y. Noh
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Kensei Hirata
Steven Fisk
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Blades Brown
Tony Finau
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Jackson Suber
Erik van Rooyen
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Brooks Koepka
Keith Mitchell
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Zach Bauchou
Max Greyserman
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Sungjae Im
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Wyndham Clark
Stephan Jaeger
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Scottie Scheffler