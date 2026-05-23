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CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings, and how to watch

  
Published May 23, 2026 06:06 PM
Scheffler bogeys early to snap streak, two shots behind Kim
May 23, 2026 07:05 PM
Scottie Scheffler's run of bogey-free golf at TPC Craig Ranch came to an end at the No. 4 on Saturday but the world's top-ranked player responded with six birdies over his final 14 holes.

Each day of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson has brought with it a new headline. Thursday it was Brooks Koepka’s 63, followed by Taylor Moore’s 62. A day later, Si Woo Kim threatened 58 and settled for 60. He was one of 12 players to card 64 or lower in the second round.

Then there was the weather-impacted Moving Day to kickstart the weekend at TPC Craig Ranch. Scottie Scheffler threatened Kim — and one point tied him, but the lead proved too much.

Will Scheffler erase the two-hole deficit to repeat as champion or will Kim protect his 54-hole lead to win the biggest slice of the $10.3-million purse? Or will it be 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark in a weekend surge? Here’s how to watch the action Sunday on Golf Channel.

Image for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Rd
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Rd
The final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is underway at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson final-round tee times

Time
TeePlayers
7:45 AM
EDT		1

Adam Svensson

Lanto Griffin

7:54 AM
EDT		1

Dan Brown

Zac Blair

8:03 AM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

Danny Willett

8:12 AM
EDT		1

Chad Ramey

Mackenzie Hughes

8:21 AM
EDT		1

Jonathan Byrd

Neal Shipley

8:30 AM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Thorbjørn Olesen

8:40 AM
EDT		1

Yongjun Bae

John VanDerLaan

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Fabián Gómez

Taylor Pendrith

9:05 AM
EDT		1

Tom Kim

Rasmus Højgaard

9:15 AM
EDT		1

Hank Lebioda

Jordan Smith

9:25 AM
EDT		1

Adrien Saddier

John Parry

9:35 AM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

Justin Lower

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Jeffrey Kang

Matthieu Pavon

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Luke Clanton

Mac Meissner

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Doug Ghim

Charley Hoffman

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

A.J. Ewart

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

Tyler Duncan

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Johnny Keefer

Chan Kim

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Pierceson Coody

Luke List

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Fishburn

Mark Hubbard

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Troy Merritt

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Camilo Villegas

Austin Eckroat

11:35 AM
EDT		1

Sam Ryder

Ben Silverman

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Peter Malnati

Chris Kirk

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Moore

Rico Hoey

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Jesper Svensson

12:15 PM
EDT		1

S.Y. Noh

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Kensei Hirata

Steven Fisk

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Blades Brown

Tony Finau

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Jackson Suber

Erik van Rooyen

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Brooks Koepka

Keith Mitchell

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Zach Bauchou

Max Greyserman

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Sungjae Im

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Wyndham Clark

Stephan Jaeger

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Scottie Scheffler