CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings, and how to watch

Each day of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson has brought with it a new headline. Thursday it was Brooks Koepka’s 63, followed by Taylor Moore’s 62. A day later, Si Woo Kim threatened 58 and settled for 60. He was one of 12 players to card 64 or lower in the second round.

Then there was the weather-impacted Moving Day to kickstart the weekend at TPC Craig Ranch. Scottie Scheffler threatened Kim — and one point tied him, but the lead proved too much.

Will Scheffler erase the two-hole deficit to repeat as champion or will Kim protect his 54-hole lead to win the biggest slice of the $10.3-million purse? Or will it be 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark in a weekend surge? Here’s how to watch the action Sunday on Golf Channel.

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Rd The final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is underway at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson final-round tee times