Chandler Blanchet leads with John Daly II under par in PGA Tour debut in Puerto Rico

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — John Daly II had an easier time, and a far easier golf course, than his father in his PGA Tour debut. The 22-year-old son of John Daly opened with a 2-under 70 in the Puerto Rico Open on Thursday, where the kids were all the rage and Chandler Blanchet wound up with the lead.

Blanchet bogeyed his first hole and that was his only mistake. He followed with nine birdies for an 8-under 64, his lowest round on the PGA Tour for a one-shot lead over Gordon Sargent, the former top college golfer who has struggled the last few years.

“It was good,” Daly said. “Feel like I left a few out there, but I made it up with just a couple good saves and nice chip-in on 16.”

John Daly, the former PGA and Open champion, made his first PGA Tour-sanctioned start nearly 40 years ago. But that was Shinnecock Hills — not Grand Reserve — and it was the 1986 U.S. Open, not an opposite-field event in Puerto Rico. Daly shot 88 that first round.

His son was not the only player getting attention. Blades Brown, the 18-year-old who played in the final group with Scottie Scheffler when the world’s No. 1 player won The American Express, opened with a 69. It was his 16th score in the 60s in his 34 career rounds on the PGA Tour.

Miles Russell, the 17-year-old from Florida and among the top amateurs in the world had a 71. The other young prospect, Zhou Yanhan of China, shot 72. The 17-year-old Zhou had seven wins on the China Tour last year.

Blanchet earned his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour last year, winning twice, including the circuit’s Tour Championship. But it has been a slow start to his first season in the big leagues, missing the cut in all five tournaments he has played.

He hopes there’s plenty of learning that comes with those weekends off, and Blanchet said he looked forward to facing more challenges, such as dealing with short putts he misses. He wants to get mentally stronger to deal with that.

“I missed a 5-footer right on the first hole and I looked at my caddie and he said, ‘This is our test.’ Handled it well,” Blanchet said. “Then made some good birdies over the next few holes. Yeah, really solid day.”

Eugenio Chacarra, who began his pro career on Saudi-backed LIV Golf in 2022 and became the first player from the rival league to a get sponsor exemption on the PGA Tour, opened with a 73.

The winner of the Puerto Rico gets into The Players Championship and the PGA Championship, along with a two-year exemption on tour. But it does not qualify for the Masters.