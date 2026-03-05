Justin Thomas’ return spoiled with bogey-filled opening round at API

Justin Thomas offered a pretty blunt assessment of his 7-over 79 at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, where he first competitive round since back surgery in November.

“It kind of sucks, to be honest,” said Thomas, who has been playing in TGL events with Atlanta Drive GC leading up to Thursday’s opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Thomas enters Round 2 tied for dead last with Pierceson Coody and Aldrich Potgieter after shooting six bogeys and recording two double bogeys on his back nine in Orlando.

“Obviously not how I expected it to go,” Thomas told reporters Thursday. “But the rust aspect kind of unfortunately was a little bit of what I anticipated.

“It is what it is,” he added. “It got pretty dicey this afternoon. The greens had a bit of a Friday afternoon kind of feel to ‘em. But everybody else is out here playing the same place I am, they just played a lot better. So, yeah, go try to figure a couple things out and just do better tomorrow.”

Thomas returns to Bay Hill on Friday, where he will be paired again with Hideki Matsuyama. They are set to tee off at 10:05 a.m. ET.

Thomas’ last win on Tour came almost a year ago at the RBC Heritage in April when he defeated Andrew Novak in a playoff to earn his 16th victory as a pro.

The 2022 PGA Championship winner has a fairly strong track record in central Florida, placing inside the top 40 at the API in each of his last three outings.

He’s now in danger of missing the 36-hole cut where the top 50 players and ties (and anyone within 10 strokes of the lead) will qualify for the weekend.

“I had a hard time gauging the speed,” said Thomas, who blamed his putting for being the most rusty part of his game.

“But just a lot of little stuff,” he added. “I could not keep my concentration for the life of me on the back nine. I just had a couple times I had to back off because I just would kind of walk into the shot and have no idea what I was even trying to do. It was good to play, honestly, a 18 hole pro-am yesterday for me to get used to being out here that long and trying to concentrate that long. I haven’t done that in a while. But still no excuse to make that many mistakes.”

