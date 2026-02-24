Cognizant Classic 2026: First-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
The Cognizant Classic kickstarts the Florida swing of the PGA Tour, what many golf fans consider the unofficial start of the road to the Masters.
The 123-player field features 13 players currently set for a trip to Augusta. Ryan Gerard is the lone top 30-ranked player in the field, and considered one of two favorites to win.
He will go up against defending champion Joe Highsmith, as well as Brooks Koepka who is making his third PGA Tour appearance since returning from the LIV Golf circuit earlier this year. Here’s how to watch Koepka and Co. this week at PGA National.
Golf Channel Coverage (ET)
- 1-2PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 2-6PM: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
- 6-7PM: Golf Central Postgame
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|6:45 AM
EST
|1
Taylor Moore
Harry Higgs
Hank Lebioda
|6:45 AM
EST
|10
Austin Eckroat
Danny Willett
Beau Hossler
|6:57 AM
EST
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Adam Hadwin
Doug Ghim
|6:57 AM
EST
|10
Camilo Villegas
Joel Dahmen
Sam Ryder
|7:09 AM
EST
|1
Lee Hodges
Matt Wallace
Mac Meissner
|7:09 AM
EST
|10
Adam Svensson
Rico Hoey
Max McGreevy
|7:21 AM
EST
|1
Brendon Todd
Kevin Streelman
Vince Whaley
|7:21 AM
EST
|10
Aaron Rai
Shane Lowry
Billy Horschel
|7:33 AM
EST
|1
Steven Fisk
Nico Echavarria
Kevin Yu
|7:33 AM
EST
|10
Garrick Higgo
Karl Vilips
Davis Riley
|7:45 AM
EST
|1
Davis Thompson
Stephan Jaeger
Webb Simpson
|7:45 AM
EST
|10
Joe Highsmith
Chris Kirk
Keith Mitchell
|7:57 AM
EST
|1
Nick Dunlap
K.H. Lee
Chad Ramey
|7:57 AM
EST
|10
Rafael Campos
Nicolai Højgaard
S.H. Kim
|8:09 AM
EST
|1
Adrien Saddier
Paul Waring
Christo Lamprecht
|8:09 AM
EST
|10
Jackson Suber
Johnny Keefer
Blades Brown
|8:21 AM
EST
|1
Jimmy Stanger
Neal Shipley
Jeffrey Kang
|8:21 AM
EST
|10
Ricky Castillo
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Keita Nakajima
|8:33 AM
EST
|1
Austin Smotherman
Jordan Smith
Chandler Blanchet
|8:33 AM
EST
|10
Patrick Fishburn
Zach Bauchou
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Mark Hubbard
Eric Cole
Alex Smalley
|11:35 AM
EST
|10
Erik van Rooyen
Justin Lower
Carson Young
|11:47 AM
EST
|1
Gary Woodland
Brandt Snedeker
David Lipsky
|11:47 AM
EST
|10
Peter Malnati
Brice Garnett
Lanto Griffin
|11:59 AM
EST
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Kevin Roy
Danny Walker
|11:59 AM
EST
|10
Matti Schmid
Dylan Wu
Takumi Kanaya
|12:11 PM
EST
|1
Michael Brennan
Ryan Gerard
Max Homa
|12:11 PM
EST
|10
Adam Schenk
William Mouw
Aaron Wise
|12:23 PM
EST
|1
Brooks Koepka
Will Zalatoris
Daniel Berger
|12:23 PM
EST
|10
Sami Valimaki
Cam Davis
Matt Kuchar
|12:35 PM
EST
|1
Tom Kim
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rasmus Højgaard
|12:35 PM
EST
|10
Mackenzie Hughes
Thorbjørn Olesen
Chandler Phillips
|12:47 PM
EST
|1
Patton Kizzire
Andrew Putnam
Kristoffer Reitan
|12:47 PM
EST
|10
Seamus Power
Charley Hoffman
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:59 PM
EST
|1
Haotong Li
Marcelo Rozo
Davis Chatfield
|12:59 PM
EST
|10
Kris Ventura
Dan Brown
Pontus Nyholm
|1:11 PM
EST
|1
Jesper Svensson
Kensei Hirata
Luke Clanton
|1:11 PM
EST
|10
Alejandro Tosti
Frankie Capan III
John VanDerLaan
|1:23 PM
EST
|1
Isaiah Salinda
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
A.J. Ewart
|1:23 PM
EST
|10
Chan Kim
John Parry
Gordon Sargent
|1:35 PM
EST
|10
Zecheng Dou
David Ford
Justin Hicks