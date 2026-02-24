Skip navigation
Cognizant Classic 2026: First-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published February 24, 2026 01:57 PM

The Cognizant Classic kickstarts the Florida swing of the PGA Tour, what many golf fans consider the unofficial start of the road to the Masters.

The 123-player field features 13 players currently set for a trip to Augusta. Ryan Gerard is the lone top 30-ranked player in the field, and considered one of two favorites to win.

He will go up against defending champion Joe Highsmith, as well as Brooks Koepka who is making his third PGA Tour appearance since returning from the LIV Golf circuit earlier this year. Here’s how to watch Koepka and Co. this week at PGA National.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida:

Time
TeePlayers
6:45 AM
EST		1

Taylor Moore

Harry Higgs

Hank Lebioda

6:45 AM
EST		10

Austin Eckroat

Danny Willett

Beau Hossler

6:57 AM
EST		1

Matthieu Pavon

Adam Hadwin

Doug Ghim

6:57 AM
EST		10

Camilo Villegas

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

7:09 AM
EST		1

Lee Hodges

Matt Wallace

Mac Meissner

7:09 AM
EST		10

Adam Svensson

Rico Hoey

Max McGreevy

7:21 AM
EST		1

Brendon Todd

Kevin Streelman

Vince Whaley

7:21 AM
EST		10

Aaron Rai

Shane Lowry

Billy Horschel

7:33 AM
EST		1

Steven Fisk

Nico Echavarria

Kevin Yu

7:33 AM
EST		10

Garrick Higgo

Karl Vilips

Davis Riley

7:45 AM
EST		1

Davis Thompson

Stephan Jaeger

Webb Simpson

7:45 AM
EST		10

Joe Highsmith

Chris Kirk

Keith Mitchell

7:57 AM
EST		1

Nick Dunlap

K.H. Lee

Chad Ramey

7:57 AM
EST		10

Rafael Campos

Nicolai Højgaard

S.H. Kim

8:09 AM
EST		1

Adrien Saddier

Paul Waring

Christo Lamprecht

8:09 AM
EST		10

Jackson Suber

Johnny Keefer

Blades Brown

8:21 AM
EST		1

Jimmy Stanger

Neal Shipley

Jeffrey Kang

8:21 AM
EST		10

Ricky Castillo

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Keita Nakajima

8:33 AM
EST		1

Austin Smotherman

Jordan Smith

Chandler Blanchet

8:33 AM
EST		10

Patrick Fishburn

Zach Bauchou

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

11:35 AM
EST		1

Mark Hubbard

Eric Cole

Alex Smalley

11:35 AM
EST		10

Erik van Rooyen

Justin Lower

Carson Young

11:47 AM
EST		1

Gary Woodland

Brandt Snedeker

David Lipsky

11:47 AM
EST		10

Peter Malnati

Brice Garnett

Lanto Griffin

11:59 AM
EST		1

Emiliano Grillo

Kevin Roy

Danny Walker

11:59 AM
EST		10

Matti Schmid

Dylan Wu

Takumi Kanaya

12:11 PM
EST		1

Michael Brennan

Ryan Gerard

Max Homa

12:11 PM
EST		10

Adam Schenk

William Mouw

Aaron Wise

12:23 PM
EST		1

Brooks Koepka

Will Zalatoris

Daniel Berger

12:23 PM
EST		10

Sami Valimaki

Cam Davis

Matt Kuchar

12:35 PM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Michael Thorbjornsen

Rasmus Højgaard

12:35 PM
EST		10

Mackenzie Hughes

Thorbjørn Olesen

Chandler Phillips

12:47 PM
EST		1

Patton Kizzire

Andrew Putnam

Kristoffer Reitan

12:47 PM
EST		10

Seamus Power

Charley Hoffman

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:59 PM
EST		1

Haotong Li

Marcelo Rozo

Davis Chatfield

12:59 PM
EST		10

Kris Ventura

Dan Brown

Pontus Nyholm

1:11 PM
EST		1

Jesper Svensson

Kensei Hirata

Luke Clanton

1:11 PM
EST		10

Alejandro Tosti

Frankie Capan III

John VanDerLaan

1:23 PM
EST		1

Isaiah Salinda

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

A.J. Ewart

1:23 PM
EST		10

Chan Kim

John Parry

Gordon Sargent

1:35 PM
EST		10

Zecheng Dou

David Ford

Justin Hicks