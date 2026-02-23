Cognizant Classic 2026: Odds, favorites for the Champions Course

Following a handful of withdrawals Monday, which included the top three players on the board, Shane Lowry and Ryan Gerard are the new odds-on favorites for the Cognizant Classic.

Genesis Invitational winner Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin and Adam Scott were all late WD’s for the PGA Tour’s first event of the Florida swing, which was already lacking the the world’s top 10 players. That put Lowry and Gerard at the front of the betting line, followed closely by the Hojgaard twins.

Lowry has finished no worse than T-11 in his last four Cognizant starts. Gerard was fourth in 2023 and tied for 25th last year.

Cognizant Classic odds (as of Monday afternoon, courtesy of DraftKings):