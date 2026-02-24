Skip navigation
Cognizant Classic 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published February 24, 2026 01:55 PM

Sandwiched in between two straight signature events and followed by a third, Cognizant Classic is the first of four PGA Tour stops in the Sunshine State.

This year’s field was dealt a blow when Adam Scott, Ben Griffin and Jacob Bridgeman withdrew on Monday. Ryan Gerard and Shane Lowry enter as favorites. Here’s when to watch them and the rest of the field this week.

Golf Channel Coverage (ET)

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida:

Time
TeePlayers
6:45 AM
EST		1

Erik van Rooyen

Justin Lower

Carson Young

6:45 AM
EST		10

Mark Hubbard

Eric Cole

Alex Smalley

6:57 AM
EST		1

Peter Malnati

Brice Garnett

Lanto Griffin

6:57 AM
EST		10

Gary Woodland

Brandt Snedeker

David Lipsky

7:09 AM
EST		1

Matti Schmid

Dylan Wu

Takumi Kanaya

7:09 AM
EST		10

Emiliano Grillo

Kevin Roy

Danny Walker

7:21 AM
EST		1

Adam Schenk

William Mouw

Aaron Wise

7:21 AM
EST		10

Michael Brennan

Ryan Gerard

Max Homa

7:33 AM
EST		1

Sami Valimaki

Cam Davis

Matt Kuchar

7:33 AM
EST		10

Brooks Koepka

Will Zalatoris

Daniel Berger

7:45 AM
EST		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Thorbjørn Olesen

Chandler Phillips

7:45 AM
EST		10

Tom Kim

Michael Thorbjornsen

Rasmus Højgaard

7:57 AM
EST		1

Seamus Power

Charley Hoffman

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:57 AM
EST		10

Patton Kizzire

Andrew Putnam

Kristoffer Reitan

8:09 AM
EST		1

Kris Ventura

Dan Brown

Pontus Nyholm

8:09 AM
EST		10

Haotong Li

Marcelo Rozo

Davis Chatfield

8:21 AM
EST		1

Alejandro Tosti

Frankie Capan III

John VanDerLaan

8:21 AM
EST		10

Jesper Svensson

Kensei Hirata

Luke Clanton

8:33 AM
EST		1

Chan Kim

John Parry

Gordon Sargent

8:33 AM
EST		10

Isaiah Salinda

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

A.J. Ewart

8:45 AM
EST		1

Zecheng Dou

David Ford

Justin Hicks

11:35 AM
EST		1

Austin Eckroat

Danny Willett

Beau Hossler

11:35 AM
EST		10

Taylor Moore

Harry Higgs

Hank Lebioda

11:47 AM
EST		1

Camilo Villegas

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

11:47 AM
EST		10

Matthieu Pavon

Adam Hadwin

Doug Ghim

11:59 AM
EST		1

Adam Svensson

Rico Hoey

Max McGreevy

11:59 AM
EST		10

Lee Hodges

Matt Wallace

Mac Meissner

12:11 PM
EST		1

Aaron Rai

Shane Lowry

Billy Horschel

12:11 PM
EST		10

Brendon Todd

Kevin Streelman

Vince Whaley

12:23 PM
EST		1

Garrick Higgo

Karl Vilips

Davis Riley

12:23 PM
EST		10

Steven Fisk

Nico Echavarria

Kevin Yu

12:35 PM
EST		1

Joe Highsmith

Chris Kirk

Keith Mitchell

12:35 PM
EST		10

Davis Thompson

Stephan Jaeger

Webb Simpson

12:47 PM
EST		1

Rafael Campos

Nicolai Højgaard

S.H. Kim

12:47 PM
EST		10

Nick Dunlap

K.H. Lee

Chad Ramey

12:59 PM
EST		1

Jackson Suber

Johnny Keefer

Blades Brown

12:59 PM
EST		10

Adrien Saddier

Paul Waring

Christo Lamprecht

1:11 PM
EST		1

Ricky Castillo

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Keita Nakajima

1:11 PM
EST		10

Jimmy Stanger

Neal Shipley

Jeffrey Kang

1:23 PM
EST		1

Patrick Fishburn

Zach Bauchou

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

1:23 PM
EST		10

Austin Smotherman

Jordan Smith

Chandler Blanchet