Cognizant Classic 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
Sandwiched in between two straight signature events and followed by a third, Cognizant Classic is the first of four PGA Tour stops in the Sunshine State.
This year’s field was dealt a blow when Adam Scott, Ben Griffin and Jacob Bridgeman withdrew on Monday. Ryan Gerard and Shane Lowry enter as favorites. Here’s when to watch them and the rest of the field this week.
Golf Channel Coverage (ET)
- 1-2PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 2-6PM: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
- 6-7PM: Golf Central Postgame
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings Friday in West Palm Beach, Florida:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|6:45 AM
EST
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Justin Lower
Carson Young
|6:45 AM
EST
|10
Mark Hubbard
Eric Cole
Alex Smalley
|6:57 AM
EST
|1
Peter Malnati
Brice Garnett
Lanto Griffin
|6:57 AM
EST
|10
Gary Woodland
Brandt Snedeker
David Lipsky
|7:09 AM
EST
|1
Matti Schmid
Dylan Wu
Takumi Kanaya
|7:09 AM
EST
|10
Emiliano Grillo
Kevin Roy
Danny Walker
|7:21 AM
EST
|1
Adam Schenk
William Mouw
Aaron Wise
|7:21 AM
EST
|10
Michael Brennan
Ryan Gerard
Max Homa
|7:33 AM
EST
|1
Sami Valimaki
Cam Davis
Matt Kuchar
|7:33 AM
EST
|10
Brooks Koepka
Will Zalatoris
Daniel Berger
|7:45 AM
EST
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Thorbjørn Olesen
Chandler Phillips
|7:45 AM
EST
|10
Tom Kim
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rasmus Højgaard
|7:57 AM
EST
|1
Seamus Power
Charley Hoffman
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|7:57 AM
EST
|10
Patton Kizzire
Andrew Putnam
Kristoffer Reitan
|8:09 AM
EST
|1
Kris Ventura
Dan Brown
Pontus Nyholm
|8:09 AM
EST
|10
Haotong Li
Marcelo Rozo
Davis Chatfield
|8:21 AM
EST
|1
Alejandro Tosti
Frankie Capan III
John VanDerLaan
|8:21 AM
EST
|10
Jesper Svensson
Kensei Hirata
Luke Clanton
|8:33 AM
EST
|1
Chan Kim
John Parry
Gordon Sargent
|8:33 AM
EST
|10
Isaiah Salinda
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
A.J. Ewart
|8:45 AM
EST
|1
Zecheng Dou
David Ford
Justin Hicks
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Austin Eckroat
Danny Willett
Beau Hossler
|11:35 AM
EST
|10
Taylor Moore
Harry Higgs
Hank Lebioda
|11:47 AM
EST
|1
Camilo Villegas
Joel Dahmen
Sam Ryder
|11:47 AM
EST
|10
Matthieu Pavon
Adam Hadwin
Doug Ghim
|11:59 AM
EST
|1
Adam Svensson
Rico Hoey
Max McGreevy
|11:59 AM
EST
|10
Lee Hodges
Matt Wallace
Mac Meissner
|12:11 PM
EST
|1
Aaron Rai
Shane Lowry
Billy Horschel
|12:11 PM
EST
|10
Brendon Todd
Kevin Streelman
Vince Whaley
|12:23 PM
EST
|1
Garrick Higgo
Karl Vilips
Davis Riley
|12:23 PM
EST
|10
Steven Fisk
Nico Echavarria
Kevin Yu
|12:35 PM
EST
|1
Joe Highsmith
Chris Kirk
Keith Mitchell
|12:35 PM
EST
|10
Davis Thompson
Stephan Jaeger
Webb Simpson
|12:47 PM
EST
|1
Rafael Campos
Nicolai Højgaard
S.H. Kim
|12:47 PM
EST
|10
Nick Dunlap
K.H. Lee
Chad Ramey
|12:59 PM
EST
|1
Jackson Suber
Johnny Keefer
Blades Brown
|12:59 PM
EST
|10
Adrien Saddier
Paul Waring
Christo Lamprecht
|1:11 PM
EST
|1
Ricky Castillo
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Keita Nakajima
|1:11 PM
EST
|10
Jimmy Stanger
Neal Shipley
Jeffrey Kang
|1:23 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Zach Bauchou
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|1:23 PM
EST
|10
Austin Smotherman
Jordan Smith
Chandler Blanchet