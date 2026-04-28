Doral is crucial for Homa and Mitchell as PGA Championship deadline approaches

Keith Mitchell and Max Homa each received a sponsor exemption to the $20 million Cadillac Championship at Trump Doral this week, and the timing could not have been better.

How Alex Fitzpatrick’s Zurich win impacts field at Doral This week’s signature event field in Miami has seen some changes, with Alex Fitzpatrick and Keith Mitchell being added in. Here’s what happened and who is now the first alternate at the Cadillac Championship.

This is the final week to secure a spot in the PGA Championship by being among the top 70 on its points list, which is based on official PGA Tour earnings dating to Colonial the week after last year’s PGA Championship.

Mitchell is at No. 73. Homa is at No. 74. There is no cut at Doral. Both are outside the top 100 in the world ranking — Mitchell at No. 108, Homa at No. 118 — which the PGA of America leans on to get the strongest field of the majors.

Most everyone ahead or below them on the PGA points list is in reasonable shape through being among the top 100 in the world.