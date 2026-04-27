How Alex Fitzpatrick’s Zurich win impacts field at Doral

The inaugural Cadillac Championship field is morphing less than 72 hours before action tees off in Doral.

That’s thanks to the results at the Zurich Classic on Sunday afternoon, where Alex Fitzpatrick got his first PGA Tour card with a victory alongside brother Matt.

Alex Fitzpatrick is into the Tour’s four remaining signature events in 2026 thanks to the win in New Orleans. Beside Fitzpatrick entering the field, not much has changed since Friday’s initial field release.

These are the highlights to note so far and which alternates are set to join the field if a player withdraws:

Max Homa moved to sponsored exemption

Keith Mitchell gets sponsored exemption

Alex Smalley earns entry into field via Aon Swing-5

Michael Thorbjornsen bumped to first alternate

The second alternate is now Kristoffer Reitan and beneath him is Brooks Koepka as the third alternate.

If Koepka does somehow make it into the Doral field, then two more players will get in as per the Tour’s Returning Member Program. Those two players are Taylor Moore and Stephen Jaegar.

RBC alternates Koepka, Mitchell and Moore head home as last pairing tees off at Harbour Town Brooks Koepka was set as the first alternate to get into the 2026 RBC Heritage field. If he did get in, it would have triggered 72 holes for Keith Mitchell and Taylor Moore per the Tour’s Returning Member Program.

In addition to Smalley, Ricky Castillo, David Lipsky, Matt Wallace and Chandler Blanchet are playing this week under Swing 5.

Like Homa and Mitchell, Joel Dahmen and Max Greyserman are playing on sponsor exemption.

The tournament begins Thursday, April 30, with Golf Channel carrying first round coverage from 3 to 7 p.m.

THIS WEEK ON GOLF CHANNEL: APRIL 27



📅 PGA TOUR: Cadillac Championship

📍 Trump National Doral (Blue Monster) | Miami, FL

🏆 Inaugural event

🏌🏻‍♂️ Notables: Fleetwood, Hovland, Morikawa, Rose, Scheffler, Spieth

📺 Golf Channel: Th & Fri (3-7 p.m. ET), Sat & Sun (12-3 p.m.); CBS:… — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 27, 2026

It marks the first Tour event at Trump Natinal Doral since 2016.