Farmers Insurance Open 2026 full field: Who’s joining Brooks Koepka at Torrey Pines?

Brooks Koepka is set to officially return to the PGA Tour as his name was among those on the initial Farmers Insurance Open field list released Friday evening.

Koepka, who last week was granted access to the Tour after spending 3 1/2 years on LIV Golf, announced previously that his first event back would be at Torrey Pines outside San Diego, California.

The five-time major champion will be making his fifth career start at the Farmers. He tied for 41st in his 2015 debut and has since missed three straight cuts.

The tournament, Jan. 29 - Feb. 1, will be contested on the North and South courses over the first two rounds with the South Course playing host over the weekend, following a 36-hole cut.

Ludvig Åberg, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantley, Chris Gotterup and Xander Schauffele are also scheduled to be in attendance for the Tour’s third event of the season.

Here’s a look at the full field: