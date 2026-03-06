Berger on big API lead: 'You're playing the golf course and yourself'
Daniel Berger knows what the leaderboard says: His 63 during the opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational is undoubtedly the better round than his 68 on Friday. Nonetheless, the four-time PGA Tour winner said he felt great in Round 2 and is confident heading into the weekend at Bay Hill.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
Akshay Bhatia shot a Friday-best 6-under 66 and ascended to solo second on the Bay Hill Club leaderboard. He sits five strokes off leader Daniel Berger. Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Sahith Theegala all enjoyed strong second round performances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Jacob Bridgeman and Chris Gotterup joined Smylie Kaufman to talk about their friendship and success on PGA Tour this year. Bridgeman, fresh off his win at the Genesis Invitational, spoke about shaking hands with Tiger Woods. Gotterup, the Sony Open and WM Phoenix Open winner, hosted Bridgeman and his wife during last week as the two golfers prepped for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Check out the best moments from this "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra."
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Puerto Rico Open, Round 2
Chandler Blanchet leads the field at Grand Reserve Golf Club by four strokes. Gordon Sargent sits in a solo second, while a pair of amateurs are making a splash in Rio Grande. John Daly II shot a 5-under 67 on Friday and sits T-7. Fellow amateur Kihei Akina recorded three birdies during his second round and is T-12 entering the weekend.
Lowry makes bold play off the rocks to try and make API cut
Shane Lowry needed to par the final hole to make the cut at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. After hitting his approach shot into the rock bed on 18, he took on the challenge to try and make a '4'.
Scheffler hits range after posting 71 at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Scottie Scheffler recorded 10 consecutive pars on Friday at Bay Hill in route to a 1-under 71 for the second round. Scheffler sits 10 strokes off API leader Daniel Berger entering the weekend.
Late Masters invite scares Riviera winner Bridgeman
Jacob Bridgeman and Chris Gotterup are headed to the Masters. They joined "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra" Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to share their excitement ... and a little worry.
Lowry with the ‘Happy Hour’ hole-out Friday at Bay Hill
Shane Lowry chipped in for eagle on the par-5 12th Friday during "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra" coverage at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Scheffler saves par on 9 after over-powering bunker shot
Scottie Scheffler was visibly upset with his third shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He responded with a brilliant par-save putt to close out the front 9.
What does Spieth consider the most troublesome part of his game?
Jordan Spieth cut his range session short Friday to join Golf Central Pregame after shooting a 1-under 71 during his second round at Bay Hill Club. Spieth (-1) is projected to make the cut at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The story behind Arnold Palmer’s final letter
Arnold Palmer passed away in September 2016, a decade later his legacy lives on through the lives he touched. Golf Central Pregame told the story of Palmer's last written letter, and a young boy who was named after the great golfer.