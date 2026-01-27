Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Round 1 tee times, how to watch Brooks Koepka and field on Golf Channel

Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return will begin at 12:32 p.m. ET on the South Course Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He will play alongside Ludvig Åberg and Max Homa. The threesome will go off on the North Course in Round 2 at 1:38 p.m. ET.

Golf Channel Coverage (ET)

Here’s a look at the full-field tee times and groupings. Players will rotate the North and South courses over the first two rounds. Following a 36-hole cut, the South Course will play host over the weekend.

SOUTH COURSE

Time

Tee Players 12:10 PM

EST 1 (SC) Chad Ramey Denny McCarthy Michael Thorbjornsen

12:10 PM

EST 10 (SC) Rafael Campos Tom Hoge Rasmus Højgaard

12:21 PM

EST 1 (SC) Si Woo Kim Eric Cole Max McGreevy

12:21 PM

EST 10 (SC) Erik van Rooyen Nicolai Højgaard Rico Hoey

12:32 PM

EST 1 (SC) Ludvig Åberg Brooks Koepka Max Homa

12:32 PM

EST 10 (SC) Aldrich Potgieter Kevin Yu Taylor Pendrith

12:43 PM

EST 1 (SC) Xander Schauffele J.J. Spaun Harris English

12:43 PM

EST 10 (SC) William Mouw Jhonattan Vegas Cam Davis

12:54 PM

EST 1 (SC) Matt Wallace Andrew Putnam Dylan Wu

12:54 PM

EST 10 (SC) Brice Garnett Sam Ryder Hank Lebioda

1:05 PM

EST 1 (SC) Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Johnny Keefer Justin Hastings

1:05 PM

EST 10 (SC) Dan Brown Sudarshan Yellamaraju Chandler Blanchet

1:16 PM

EST 1 (SC) Seamus Power Mackenzie Hughes Lanto Griffin

1:16 PM

EST 10 (SC) Neal Shipley Adrien Saddier Hunter Logan

1:27 PM

EST 1 (SC) Joel Dahmen Kevin Streelman David Lipsky

1:27 PM

EST 10 (SC) Christiaan Bezuidenhout Thorbjørn Olesen Takumi Kanaya

1:38 PM

EST 1 (SC) Cameron Young Akshay Bhatia Patrick Cantlay

1:38 PM

EST 10 (SC) Peter Malnati Tom Kim Matti Schmid

1:49 PM

EST 1 (SC) Tony Finau Alex Noren Marco Penge

1:49 PM

EST 10 (SC) Ryan Gerard Andrew Novak Matt McCarty

2:00 PM

EST 1 (SC) Emiliano Grillo Gary Woodland Chandler Phillips

2:00 PM

EST 10 (SC) Steven Fisk Davis Riley Aaron Wise

2:11 PM

EST 1 (SC) Jesper Svensson A.J. Ewart Marcus Byrd

2:11 PM

EST 10 (SC) Luke Clanton Emilio Gonzalez Pontus Nyholm

2:22 PM

EST 10 (SC) Jordan Smith Jeremy Paul Davis Chatfield



NORTH COURSE