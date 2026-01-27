Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Round 1 tee times, how to watch Brooks Koepka and field on Golf Channel
Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return will begin at 12:32 p.m. ET on the South Course Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.
He will play alongside Ludvig Åberg and Max Homa. The threesome will go off on the North Course in Round 2 at 1:38 p.m. ET.
Golf Channel Coverage (ET)
- 2:30-3PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 3-7PM: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1 live
- 7-8PM: Golf Central Postgame
Here’s a look at the full-field tee times and groupings. Players will rotate the North and South courses over the first two rounds. Following a 36-hole cut, the South Course will play host over the weekend.
SOUTH COURSE
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:10 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Chad Ramey
Denny McCarthy
Michael Thorbjornsen
|12:10 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Rafael Campos
Tom Hoge
Rasmus Højgaard
|12:21 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Si Woo Kim
Eric Cole
Max McGreevy
|12:21 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Erik van Rooyen
Nicolai Højgaard
Rico Hoey
|12:32 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Ludvig Åberg
Brooks Koepka
Max Homa
|12:32 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Aldrich Potgieter
Kevin Yu
Taylor Pendrith
|12:43 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Xander Schauffele
J.J. Spaun
Harris English
|12:43 PM
EST
10
(SC)
William Mouw
Jhonattan Vegas
Cam Davis
|12:54 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Matt Wallace
Andrew Putnam
Dylan Wu
|12:54 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Brice Garnett
Sam Ryder
Hank Lebioda
|1:05 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Johnny Keefer
Justin Hastings
|1:05 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Dan Brown
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Chandler Blanchet
|1:16 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Seamus Power
Mackenzie Hughes
Lanto Griffin
|1:16 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Neal Shipley
Adrien Saddier
Hunter Logan
|1:27 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Joel Dahmen
Kevin Streelman
David Lipsky
|1:27 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Thorbjørn Olesen
Takumi Kanaya
|1:38 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Cameron Young
Akshay Bhatia
Patrick Cantlay
|1:38 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Peter Malnati
Tom Kim
Matti Schmid
|1:49 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Tony Finau
Alex Noren
Marco Penge
|1:49 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Ryan Gerard
Andrew Novak
Matt McCarty
|2:00 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Emiliano Grillo
Gary Woodland
Chandler Phillips
|2:00 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Steven Fisk
Davis Riley
Aaron Wise
|2:11 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Jesper Svensson
A.J. Ewart
Marcus Byrd
|2:11 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Luke Clanton
Emilio Gonzalez
Pontus Nyholm
|2:22 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Jordan Smith
Jeremy Paul
Davis Chatfield
NORTH COURSE
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:10 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Doug Ghim
Max Greyserman
Mac Meissner
|12:10 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Austin Eckroat
Lee Hodges
Justin Lower
|12:21 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Beau Hossler
Henrik Norlander
Ryo Hisatsune
|12:21 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Sahith Theegala
Taylor Moore
Mark Hubbard
|12:32 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Adam Schenk
Garrick Higgo
Jake Knapp
|12:32 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Maverick McNealy
Wyndham Clark
Will Zalatoris
|12:43 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Karl Vilips
Stephan Jaeger
Matt Kuchar
|12:43 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Michael Brennan
Joe Highsmith
Aaron Rai
|12:54 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Jackson Suber
Zach Bauchou
Jeffrey Kang
|12:54 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Keita Nakajima
John VanDerLaan
Christo Lamprecht
|1:05 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Alejandro Tosti
S.T. Lee
Thomas Rosenmueller
|1:05 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Patrick Fishburn
Haotong Li
Ricky Castillo
|1:16 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Adam Svensson
Charley Hoffman
Kevin Roy
|1:16 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Luke List
Sam Stevens
Danny Walker
|1:27 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Camilo Villegas
Patrick Rodgers
S.H. Kim
|1:27 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Keith Mitchell
Alex Smalley
Vince Whaley
|1:38 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Sami Valimaki
Davis Thompson
Billy Horschel
|1:38 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Justin Rose
Hideki Matsuyama
Jason Day
|1:49 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Kensei Hirata
Gordon Sargent
|1:49 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Chris Gotterup
Keegan Bradley
Adam Scott
|2:00 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Zecheng Dou
John Parry
Marcelo Rozo
|2:00 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Matthieu Pavon
Brandt Snedeker
Kristoffer Reitan
|2:11 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Austin Smotherman
Isaiah Salinda
Mark Geddes
|2:11 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Pierceson Coody
Kris Ventura
David Ford