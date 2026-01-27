Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Round 1 tee times, how to watch Brooks Koepka and field on Golf Channel

  
Published January 27, 2026 03:48 PM
Full Koepka press conference from Torrey Pines
January 27, 2026 03:56 PM
What were players talking about on the range at the 2026 American Express? Todd Lewis joins Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner on the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex &amp; Lav," and says it's two things: schedule and Brooks Koepka.

Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return will begin at 12:32 p.m. ET on the South Course Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He will play alongside Ludvig Åberg and Max Homa. The threesome will go off on the North Course in Round 2 at 1:38 p.m. ET.

Golf Channel Coverage (ET)

Here’s a look at the full-field tee times and groupings. Players will rotate the North and South courses over the first two rounds. Following a 36-hole cut, the South Course will play host over the weekend.

SOUTH COURSE

Time
TeePlayers
12:10 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Chad Ramey

Denny McCarthy

Michael Thorbjornsen

12:10 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Rafael Campos

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Højgaard

12:21 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Si Woo Kim

Eric Cole

Max McGreevy

12:21 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Erik van Rooyen

Nicolai Højgaard

Rico Hoey

12:32 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Ludvig Åberg

Brooks Koepka

Max Homa

12:32 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Aldrich Potgieter

Kevin Yu

Taylor Pendrith

12:43 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Xander Schauffele

J.J. Spaun

Harris English

12:43 PM
EST

10

(SC)

William Mouw

Jhonattan Vegas

Cam Davis

12:54 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Matt Wallace

Andrew Putnam

Dylan Wu

12:54 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Brice Garnett

Sam Ryder

Hank Lebioda

1:05 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Johnny Keefer

Justin Hastings

1:05 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Dan Brown

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Chandler Blanchet

1:16 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Seamus Power

Mackenzie Hughes

Lanto Griffin

1:16 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Neal Shipley

Adrien Saddier

Hunter Logan

1:27 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Joel Dahmen

Kevin Streelman

David Lipsky

1:27 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Thorbjørn Olesen

Takumi Kanaya

1:38 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Cameron Young

Akshay Bhatia

Patrick Cantlay

1:38 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Peter Malnati

Tom Kim

Matti Schmid

1:49 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Tony Finau

Alex Noren

Marco Penge

1:49 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Ryan Gerard

Andrew Novak

Matt McCarty

2:00 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Emiliano Grillo

Gary Woodland

Chandler Phillips

2:00 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Steven Fisk

Davis Riley

Aaron Wise

2:11 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Jesper Svensson

A.J. Ewart

Marcus Byrd

2:11 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Luke Clanton

Emilio Gonzalez

Pontus Nyholm

2:22 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Jordan Smith

Jeremy Paul

Davis Chatfield

NORTH COURSE

Time
TeePlayers
12:10 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Doug Ghim

Max Greyserman

Mac Meissner

12:10 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Austin Eckroat

Lee Hodges

Justin Lower

12:21 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Beau Hossler

Henrik Norlander

Ryo Hisatsune

12:21 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Sahith Theegala

Taylor Moore

Mark Hubbard

12:32 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Adam Schenk

Garrick Higgo

Jake Knapp

12:32 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Maverick McNealy

Wyndham Clark

Will Zalatoris

12:43 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Karl Vilips

Stephan Jaeger

Matt Kuchar

12:43 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Michael Brennan

Joe Highsmith

Aaron Rai

12:54 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Jackson Suber

Zach Bauchou

Jeffrey Kang

12:54 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Keita Nakajima

John VanDerLaan

Christo Lamprecht

1:05 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Alejandro Tosti

S.T. Lee

Thomas Rosenmueller

1:05 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Patrick Fishburn

Haotong Li

Ricky Castillo

1:16 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Adam Svensson

Charley Hoffman

Kevin Roy

1:16 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Luke List

Sam Stevens

Danny Walker

1:27 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Camilo Villegas

Patrick Rodgers

S.H. Kim

1:27 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Keith Mitchell

Alex Smalley

Vince Whaley

1:38 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Sami Valimaki

Davis Thompson

Billy Horschel

1:38 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Justin Rose

Hideki Matsuyama

Jason Day

1:49 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Kensei Hirata

Gordon Sargent

1:49 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Chris Gotterup

Keegan Bradley

Adam Scott

2:00 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Zecheng Dou

John Parry

Marcelo Rozo

2:00 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Matthieu Pavon

Brandt Snedeker

Kristoffer Reitan

2:11 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Austin Smotherman

Isaiah Salinda

Mark Geddes

2:11 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Pierceson Coody

Kris Ventura

David Ford