Genesis Invitational 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings, and how to watch
Jacob Bridgeman took the Genesis Invitational by storm Saturday afternoon at Riviera Country Club.
Entering the day tied for the lead with Marco Penge at 12 under, the 26-year-old Bridgeman started with three birdies on his first four holes. He then opened his back nine birdie-eagle-birdie to jump out to a five-stroke lead.
Bridgeman, who played college golf at Clemson before turning pro in 2022, finished with a 7-under 64 and will try to keep Rory McIlroy from completing his third six-stroke comeback on Tour.
Aldrich Potgieter, Aaron Rai and Xander Schauffele are also in the mix for Sunday’s final round but Bridgeman gave himself enough separation through 54 holes to feel confident about winning his first Tour event — in his Riviera debut, nonetheless.
Here’s how to watch Bridgeman, McIlroy and the rest of the 50-player field play the final 18 holes:
FINAL-ROUND COVERAGE (ET)
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: Genesis Invitational, Final Round (GC)
- 3-7PM: Genesis Invitational, Final Round (CBS)
- 7-8PM: Golf Central Postgame
Here’s when the tournament leaders are scheduled to go off, as well as the rest of Sunday tee times and pairings:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:05 AM
EST
|1
Sepp Straka
|10:10 AM
EST
|1
Matti Schmid
Brian Harman
|10:20 AM
EST
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Andrew Novak
|10:30 AM
EST
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Denny McCarthy
|10:40 AM
EST
|1
Sami Valimaki
Rickie Fowler
|10:50 AM
EST
|1
Viktor Hovland
Ben Griffin
|11:00 AM
EST
|1
Harris English
Jhonattan Vegas
|11:10 AM
EST
|1
Corey Conners
Ryan Gerard
|11:20 AM
EST
|1
Si Woo Kim
Nick Taylor
|11:30 AM
EST
|1
Shane Lowry
Patrick Rodgers
|11:45 AM
EST
|1
Max Homa
Hideki Matsuyama
|11:55 AM
EST
|1
Tony Finau
Ludvig Åberg
|12:05 PM
EST
|1
Sam Stevens
Sahith Theegala
|12:15 PM
EST
|1
Matt McCarty
Min Woo Lee
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Tom Kim
|12:35 PM
EST
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Scottie Scheffler
|12:45 PM
EST
|1
Jordan Spieth
Wyndham Clark
|12:55 PM
EST
|1
Pierceson Coody
Collin Morikawa
|1:05 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Alex Noren
|1:15 PM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Akshay Bhatia
|1:30 PM
EST
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Adam Scott
|1:40 PM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Ryan Fox
|1:50 PM
EST
|1
Max Greyserman
Marco Penge
|2:00 PM
EST
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Xander Schauffele
|2:10 PM
EST
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Aaron Rai
|2:20 PM
EST
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Rory McIlroy