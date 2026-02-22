Genesis Invitational 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings, and how to watch

Jacob Bridgeman took the Genesis Invitational by storm Saturday afternoon at Riviera Country Club.

Entering the day tied for the lead with Marco Penge at 12 under, the 26-year-old Bridgeman started with three birdies on his first four holes. He then opened his back nine birdie-eagle-birdie to jump out to a five-stroke lead.

Bridgeman, who played college golf at Clemson before turning pro in 2022, finished with a 7-under 64 and will try to keep Rory McIlroy from completing his third six-stroke comeback on Tour.

Aldrich Potgieter, Aaron Rai and Xander Schauffele are also in the mix for Sunday’s final round but Bridgeman gave himself enough separation through 54 holes to feel confident about winning his first Tour event — in his Riviera debut, nonetheless.

Here’s how to watch Bridgeman, McIlroy and the rest of the 50-player field play the final 18 holes:

FINAL-ROUND COVERAGE (ET)

Here’s when the tournament leaders are scheduled to go off, as well as the rest of Sunday tee times and pairings: