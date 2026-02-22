Skip navigation
Genesis Invitational 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings, and how to watch

Published February 21, 2026 07:17 PM

Jacob Bridgeman took the Genesis Invitational by storm Saturday afternoon at Riviera Country Club.

Entering the day tied for the lead with Marco Penge at 12 under, the 26-year-old Bridgeman started with three birdies on his first four holes. He then opened his back nine birdie-eagle-birdie to jump out to a five-stroke lead.

Bridgeman, who played college golf at Clemson before turning pro in 2022, finished with a 7-under 64 and will try to keep Rory McIlroy from completing his third six-stroke comeback on Tour.

Aldrich Potgieter, Aaron Rai and Xander Schauffele are also in the mix for Sunday’s final round but Bridgeman gave himself enough separation through 54 holes to feel confident about winning his first Tour event — in his Riviera debut, nonetheless.

Here’s how to watch Bridgeman, McIlroy and the rest of the 50-player field play the final 18 holes:

FINAL-ROUND COVERAGE (ET)

Here’s when the tournament leaders are scheduled to go off, as well as the rest of Sunday tee times and pairings:

Time
TeePlayers
10:05 AM
EST		1

Sepp Straka

10:10 AM
EST		1

Matti Schmid

Brian Harman

10:20 AM
EST		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Andrew Novak

10:30 AM
EST		1

Taylor Pendrith

Denny McCarthy

10:40 AM
EST		1

Sami Valimaki

Rickie Fowler

10:50 AM
EST		1

Viktor Hovland

Ben Griffin

11:00 AM
EST		1

Harris English

Jhonattan Vegas

11:10 AM
EST		1

Corey Conners

Ryan Gerard

11:20 AM
EST		1

Si Woo Kim

Nick Taylor

11:30 AM
EST		1

Shane Lowry

Patrick Rodgers

11:45 AM
EST		1

Max Homa

Hideki Matsuyama

11:55 AM
EST		1

Tony Finau

Ludvig Åberg

12:05 PM
EST		1

Sam Stevens

Sahith Theegala

12:15 PM
EST		1

Matt McCarty

Min Woo Lee

12:25 PM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Tom Kim

12:35 PM
EST		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Scottie Scheffler

12:45 PM
EST		1

Jordan Spieth

Wyndham Clark

12:55 PM
EST		1

Pierceson Coody

Collin Morikawa

1:05 PM
EST		1

Patrick Cantlay

Alex Noren

1:15 PM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Akshay Bhatia

1:30 PM
EST		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Adam Scott

1:40 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Ryan Fox

1:50 PM
EST		1

Max Greyserman

Marco Penge

2:00 PM
EST		1

Kurt Kitayama

Xander Schauffele

2:10 PM
EST		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Aaron Rai

2:20 PM
EST		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Rory McIlroy