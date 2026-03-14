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The Players Championship 2026 prize money: Full payout for $25 million purse

  
Published March 14, 2026 03:00 PM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 2
March 13, 2026 10:09 PM
Viktor Hovland scrambled to save par on the fifth hole while Ludvig Åberg holed out for eagle on 9. Both flashed big smiles for highlight-worthy, second round shots. Here are some other top moments from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Players Championship isn’t just the PGA Tour’s flagship event; it offers the largest purse on the schedule (minus the Tour Championship bonanza).

There is $25 million in prize money to be doled out this week. The winner will earn $4.5 million with the top 5 paying out seven figures.

Here’s a look at the full distribution at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (will be updated with individual payouts at the conclusion of play Sunday):

  • Win: $4,500,000
  • 2: $2,725,000
  • 3: $1,725,000
  • 4: $1,225,000
  • 5: $1,025,000
  • 6: $906,250
  • 7: $843,750
  • 8: $781,250
  • 9: $731,250
  • 10: $681,250
  • 11: $631,250
  • 12: $581,250
  • 13: $531,250
  • 14: $481,250
  • 15: $456,250
  • 16: $431,250
  • 17: $406,250
  • 18: $381,250
  • 19: $356,250
  • 20: $331,250
  • 21: $306,250
  • 22: $281,250
  • 23: $261,250
  • 24: $241,250
  • 25: $221,250
  • 26: $201,250
  • 27: $193,750
  • 28: $186,250
  • 29: $178,750
  • 30: $171,250
  • 31: $163,750
  • 32: $156,250
  • 33: $148,750
  • 34: $142,500
  • 35: $136,250
  • 36: $130,000
  • 37: $123,750
  • 38: $118,750
  • 39: $113,750
  • 40: $108,750
  • 41: $103,750
  • 42: $98,750
  • 43: $93,750
  • 44: $88,750
  • 45: $83,750
  • 46: $78,750
  • 47: $73,750
  • 48: $69,750
  • 49: $66,250
  • 50: $64,250
  • 51: $62,750
  • 52: $61,250
  • 53: $60,250
  • 54: $59,250
  • 55: $58,750
  • 56: $58,250
  • 57: $57,750
  • 58: $57,250
  • 59: $56,750
  • 60: $56,250
  • 61: $55,750
  • 62: $55,250
  • 63: $54,750
  • 64: $54,250
  • 65: $53,750