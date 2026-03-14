The Players Championship 2026 prize money: Full payout for $25 million purse
Published March 14, 2026 03:00 PM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 2
Viktor Hovland scrambled to save par on the fifth hole while Ludvig Åberg holed out for eagle on 9. Both flashed big smiles for highlight-worthy, second round shots. Here are some other top moments from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
The Players Championship isn’t just the PGA Tour’s flagship event; it offers the largest purse on the schedule (minus the Tour Championship bonanza).
There is $25 million in prize money to be doled out this week. The winner will earn $4.5 million with the top 5 paying out seven figures.
Here’s a look at the full distribution at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (will be updated with individual payouts at the conclusion of play Sunday):
- Win: $4,500,000
- 2: $2,725,000
- 3: $1,725,000
- 4: $1,225,000
- 5: $1,025,000
- 6: $906,250
- 7: $843,750
- 8: $781,250
- 9: $731,250
- 10: $681,250
- 11: $631,250
- 12: $581,250
- 13: $531,250
- 14: $481,250
- 15: $456,250
- 16: $431,250
- 17: $406,250
- 18: $381,250
- 19: $356,250
- 20: $331,250
- 21: $306,250
- 22: $281,250
- 23: $261,250
- 24: $241,250
- 25: $221,250
- 26: $201,250
- 27: $193,750
- 28: $186,250
- 29: $178,750
- 30: $171,250
- 31: $163,750
- 32: $156,250
- 33: $148,750
- 34: $142,500
- 35: $136,250
- 36: $130,000
- 37: $123,750
- 38: $118,750
- 39: $113,750
- 40: $108,750
- 41: $103,750
- 42: $98,750
- 43: $93,750
- 44: $88,750
- 45: $83,750
- 46: $78,750
- 47: $73,750
- 48: $69,750
- 49: $66,250
- 50: $64,250
- 51: $62,750
- 52: $61,250
- 53: $60,250
- 54: $59,250
- 55: $58,750
- 56: $58,250
- 57: $57,750
- 58: $57,250
- 59: $56,750
- 60: $56,250
- 61: $55,750
- 62: $55,250
- 63: $54,750
- 64: $54,250
- 65: $53,750