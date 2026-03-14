The Players Championship 2026 prize money: Full payout for $25 million purse

The Players Championship isn’t just the PGA Tour’s flagship event; it offers the largest purse on the schedule (minus the Tour Championship bonanza).

There is $25 million in prize money to be doled out this week. The winner will earn $4.5 million with the top 5 paying out seven figures.

Here’s a look at the full distribution at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (will be updated with individual payouts at the conclusion of play Sunday):