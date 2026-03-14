Fitzpatrick nearly aces tee shot on 17 at Players
Matt Fitzpatrick is climbing up the leaderboard at the The Players Championship, thanks in large part to precision tee shots like he had here on the 17th hole. Fitzpatrick birdie putt to climb into a tie for second place with Cameron Young.
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‘Less stressful': Scheffler cards bogey-free 67 to move up leaderboard at The Players
'Less stressful': Scheffler cards bogey-free 67 to move up leaderboard at The Players
Scottie Scheffler shot a bogey-free 67 on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass to move up the leaderboard at the 2026 Players Championship. The two-time Players champion chuckled when asked if he was having more fun after making the cut. He called the round "less stressful."
‘Chess not checkers': Cuts make for compelling theater on Friday
'Chess not checkers': Cuts make for compelling theater on Friday
Golf Channel anchor Damon Hack, in a case for making golf more compelling from an entertainment perspective, referenced two popular forms of entertainment in a discussion on "Live from The Players." Hack wants consequential Fridays with "juice," and spoke how about satisfying that need is "chess not checkers."
Shooting suspect who fled onto TPC Sawgrass arrested north of course
Shooting suspect who fled onto TPC Sawgrass arrested north of course
Two people were killed in a Friday night shooting at a Walgreens located about a mile from TPC Sawgrass. The suspect fled onto the golf course and caused an early morning lockdown Saturday, Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard reports. The suspect was arrested an hour north in Nassau County, Fla. Third-round play was not impacted by the incident.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 2
Viktor Hovland scrambled to save par on the fifth hole while Ludvig Åberg holed out for eagle on 9. Both flashed big smiles for highlight-worthy, second round shots. Here are some other top moments from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Friday the 13th ... on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass
Friday the 13th ... on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass
"That wasn't even close!" "Slow down!" and "If it wasn't surrounded by water, they'd never miss the green." When talking about the lowlights of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on Friday, March 13, it sounded like a house of horrors -- for the most part. Here's who provided the second-round highlights at The Players most famous hole
Smylie recreates JT’s Players pitch shot to near perfection
Smylie recreates JT's Players pitch shot to near perfection
Justin Thomas pitched in for eagle on the par-5 11th Friday at the 2026 Players Championship. Smylie Kaufman nearly repeated the feat on "Live From The Players."
Scheffler expectations should be adjusted if he keeps giving away strokes off the tee: Chamblee
Scheffler expectations should be adjusted if he keeps giving away strokes off the tee: Chamblee
Golf Central is Live from The Players this week where they are ready to diagnosis issues with Scottie Scheffler's swing after Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass. Scheffler, who has made the cut in 70 straight tournaments, has started T-28 or worse in through the first 36 holes in four of his five tournaments.
How JT’s 62 at Players inspired Åberg’s second-round surge
How JT's 62 at Players inspired Åberg's second-round surge
Ludvig Åberg spoke with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after shooting a 9-under 63, which tied his lowest career 36-hole score par. He sits atop the 2026 Players Championship leaderboard after Friday's second round where he threatened to score sub-60 and break the TPC Sawgrass course record.
A reason to Smylie: Reitan nearly makes albatross at Players
A reason to Smylie: Reitan nearly makes albatross at Players
Kristoffer Reitan nearly holed his second shot on the par-5 16th in Round 2 of The Players Championship, where Smylie Kaufman and Kevin Kiser were on the call during "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra."