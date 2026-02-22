Genesis Invitational 2026 prize money: Full payout from the $20 million purse
For the second consecutive week, the PGA Tour will pay out $20 million to the field in a signature event.
The winner of the Genesis Invitational will receive $4 million with seven figures on offer for anyone finishing solo-fourth or better.
Here’s a look at the purse payout at Riviera Country Club (will be updated at the conclusion of play when provided by the PGA Tour):
2026 Genesis Invitational $20 million payout
- WIN: $4 million
- 2: $2.2 million
- 3: $1.4 million
- 4: $1 million
- 5: $840,000
- 6: $760,000
- 7: $700,000
- 8: $646,000
- 9: $600,000
- 10: $556,000
- 11: $514,000
- 12: $472,000
- 13: $430,000
- 14: $389,000
- 15: $369,000
- 16: $349,000
- 17: $329,000
- 18: $309,000
- 19: $289,000
- 20: $269,000
- 21: $250,000
- 22: $233,000
- 23: $216,000
- 24: $200,000
- 25: $184,000
- 26: $168,000
- 27: $161,000
- 28: $154,000
- 29: $147,000
- 30: $140,000
- 31: $133,000
- 32: $126,000
- 33: $119,000
- 34: $114,000
- 35: $109,000
- 36: $104,000
- 37: $99,000
- 38: $94,000
- 39: $90,000
- 40: $86,000
- 41: $82,000
- 42: $78,000
- 43: $74,000
- 44: $70,000
- 45: $66,000
- 46: $62,000
- 47: $58,000
- 48: $56,000
- 49: $54,000
- 50: $52,000
- 51: $51,000