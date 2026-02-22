Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Genesis Invitational 2026 prize money: Full payout from the $20 million purse

  
Published February 22, 2026 01:08 PM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 3
February 21, 2026 08:53 PM
Extended highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, where Jacob Bridgeman built a big lead but Rory McIlroy gave himself a chance.

For the second consecutive week, the PGA Tour will pay out $20 million to the field in a signature event.

The winner of the Genesis Invitational will receive $4 million with seven figures on offer for anyone finishing solo-fourth or better.

Here’s a look at the purse payout at Riviera Country Club (will be updated at the conclusion of play when provided by the PGA Tour):

2026 Genesis Invitational $20 million payout

  • WIN: $4 million
  • 2: $2.2 million
  • 3: $1.4 million
  • 4: $1 million
  • 5: $840,000
  • 6: $760,000
  • 7: $700,000
  • 8: $646,000
  • 9: $600,000
  • 10: $556,000
  • 11: $514,000
  • 12: $472,000
  • 13: $430,000
  • 14: $389,000
  • 15: $369,000
  • 16: $349,000
  • 17: $329,000
  • 18: $309,000
  • 19: $289,000
  • 20: $269,000
  • 21: $250,000
  • 22: $233,000
  • 23: $216,000
  • 24: $200,000
  • 25: $184,000
  • 26: $168,000
  • 27: $161,000
  • 28: $154,000
  • 29: $147,000
  • 30: $140,000
  • 31: $133,000
  • 32: $126,000
  • 33: $119,000
  • 34: $114,000
  • 35: $109,000
  • 36: $104,000
  • 37: $99,000
  • 38: $94,000
  • 39: $90,000
  • 40: $86,000
  • 41: $82,000
  • 42: $78,000
  • 43: $74,000
  • 44: $70,000
  • 45: $66,000
  • 46: $62,000
  • 47: $58,000
  • 48: $56,000
  • 49: $54,000
  • 50: $52,000
  • 51: $51,000