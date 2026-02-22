Genesis Invitational 2026 prize money: Full payout from the $20 million purse

For the second consecutive week, the PGA Tour will pay out $20 million to the field in a signature event.

The winner of the Genesis Invitational will receive $4 million with seven figures on offer for anyone finishing solo-fourth or better.

Here’s a look at the purse payout at Riviera Country Club (will be updated at the conclusion of play when provided by the PGA Tour):

2026 Genesis Invitational $20 million payout