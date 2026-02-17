Skip navigation
Genesis Invitational 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published February 17, 2026 03:44 PM
Weather impact at Genesis; changes to Riviera
February 17, 2026 01:32 PM
Todd Lewis reports from the Genesis Invitational, where he talks about this week's weather impact and changes made to the iconic Riviera Country Club venue.

The second signature event of the season continues Friday at the Genesis Invitational. A field of 72 players will compete at Riviera Country Club for the 100th edition of the tournament.

Unlike last week at Pebble Beach, there is a cut after 36 holes. The low 50 and ties as well as anyone within 10 shots of the lead will qualify for the final two rounds.

Golf Channel Coverage (ET)

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings in Los Angeles, California. With rain in the Thursday forecast, Friday’s scheduled times are subject to change.

Time
TeePlayers
10:15 AM
EST		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Ryan Fox

Sam Stevens

10:27 AM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Rickie Fowler

Max Greyserman

10:39 AM
EST		1

Lucas Glover

Tony Finau

Max McGreevy

10:51 AM
EST		1

Garrick Higgo

Aaron Rai

Matt Fitzpatrick

11:03 AM
EST		1

Jason Day

Alex Noren

Ryo Hisatsune

11:15 AM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

Brian Harman

Nick Taylor

11:27 AM
EST		1

Russell Henley

Harris English

Corey Conners

11:39 AM
EST		1

Sepp Straka

Harry Hall

Patrick Cantlay

11:56 AM
EST		1

Chris Gotterup

Justin Rose

Robert MacIntyre

12:08 PM
EST		1

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Si Woo Kim

12:20 PM
EST		1

Min Woo Lee

Jordan Spieth

Daniel Berger

12:32 PM
EST		1

Brian Campbell

Wyndham Clark

Marco Penge

12:44 PM
EST		1

Sami Valimaki

J.T. Poston

Rico Hoey

12:56 PM
EST		1

Kurt Kitayama

Nico Echavarria

Jake Knapp

1:08 PM
EST		1

Matt McCarty

Jhonattan Vegas

Taylor Pendrith

1:20 PM
EST		1

Tom Hoge

Bud Cauley

Matti Schmid

1:37 PM
EST		1

Sahith Theegala

Michael Kim

Pierceson Coody

1:49 PM
EST		1

Ben Griffin

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

2:01 PM
EST		1

Maverick McNealy

Akshay Bhatia

Jacob Bridgeman

2:13 PM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

2:25 PM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Ludvig Åberg

Hideki Matsuyama

2:37 PM
EST		1

Collin Morikawa

Tommy Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy

2:49 PM
EST		1

Ryan Gerard

Adam Scott

Patrick Rodgers

3:01 PM
EST		1

Kevin Yu

Max Homa

Denny McCarthy