Genesis Invitational 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
The second signature event of the season continues Friday at the Genesis Invitational. A field of 72 players will compete at Riviera Country Club for the 100th edition of the tournament.
Unlike last week at Pebble Beach, there is a cut after 36 holes. The low 50 and ties as well as anyone within 10 shots of the lead will qualify for the final two rounds.
Golf Channel Coverage (ET)
- 3-4PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 4-8PM: Genesis Invitational, Round 2
- 8-9PM: Golf Central Postgame
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings in Los Angeles, California. With rain in the Thursday forecast, Friday’s scheduled times are subject to change.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:15 AM
EST
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Ryan Fox
Sam Stevens
|10:27 AM
EST
|1
Tom Kim
Rickie Fowler
Max Greyserman
|10:39 AM
EST
|1
Lucas Glover
Tony Finau
Max McGreevy
|10:51 AM
EST
|1
Garrick Higgo
Aaron Rai
Matt Fitzpatrick
|11:03 AM
EST
|1
Jason Day
Alex Noren
Ryo Hisatsune
|11:15 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Novak
Brian Harman
Nick Taylor
|11:27 AM
EST
|1
Russell Henley
Harris English
Corey Conners
|11:39 AM
EST
|1
Sepp Straka
Harry Hall
Patrick Cantlay
|11:56 AM
EST
|1
Chris Gotterup
Justin Rose
Robert MacIntyre
|12:08 PM
EST
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele
Si Woo Kim
|12:20 PM
EST
|1
Min Woo Lee
Jordan Spieth
Daniel Berger
|12:32 PM
EST
|1
Brian Campbell
Wyndham Clark
Marco Penge
|12:44 PM
EST
|1
Sami Valimaki
J.T. Poston
Rico Hoey
|12:56 PM
EST
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Nico Echavarria
Jake Knapp
|1:08 PM
EST
|1
Matt McCarty
Jhonattan Vegas
Taylor Pendrith
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Tom Hoge
Bud Cauley
Matti Schmid
|1:37 PM
EST
|1
Sahith Theegala
Michael Kim
Pierceson Coody
|1:49 PM
EST
|1
Ben Griffin
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
|2:01 PM
EST
|1
Maverick McNealy
Akshay Bhatia
Jacob Bridgeman
|2:13 PM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Viktor Hovland
Shane Lowry
|2:25 PM
EST
|1
J.J. Spaun
Ludvig Åberg
Hideki Matsuyama
|2:37 PM
EST
|1
Collin Morikawa
Tommy Fleetwood
Rory McIlroy
|2:49 PM
EST
|1
Ryan Gerard
Adam Scott
Patrick Rodgers
|3:01 PM
EST
|1
Kevin Yu
Max Homa
Denny McCarthy