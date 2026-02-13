Return to Riviera: Genesis Invitational field set for second signature event

A year after being held at Torrey Pines’ South Course due to the LA wildfires, the Genesis Invitational returns to Riviera Country Club Pacific Palisades, California.

Ludvig Åberg, who has had a slow start to his 2026 season on Tour, is the defending champion. He beat Maverick McNealy by a stroke a year ago to win the signature event.

The tournament brings in 41 of the top 50-ranked players in the world, including Åberg who sits No. 20 in the most recent Official World Golf Ranking.

Here’s a look at the initial full field for the PGA Tour’s sixth event of the season:

41 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are featured in next week's The Genesis Invitational, including 18 of the top 20



Max Homa, Tom Kim, Adam Scott and Sahith Theegala will play next week thanks to sponsor exemptions.

Riviera will be host to this year’s U.S. Women’s Open and the 2028 Olympic golf competition. The course was designed by George C. Thomas Jr. and William P. Bell.

It has hosted three men’s majors (the 1948 U.S. Open and the 1983 and 1995 PGA Championships). It will be the site of the 2031 U.S. Open.

The last time the Genesis was played at Riviera it was Hideki Matsuyama edging out Will Zalatoris and Luke List by three strokes in 2024.