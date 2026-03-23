DNP - Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026: Odds, favorites for Memorial Park

Two weeks from Augusta, the PGA Tour heads to Houston where a field featuring the world’s top-ranked player and three past champions.

Scottie Scheffler wants to double his number of tournaments won in 2026 from one to two. He can do that in his home state of Texas this week.

Let’s take a look at his odds and who else is expected to contend for the $9.1-million purse up for grabs at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Texas Children’s Houston Open odds (as of Monday, courtesy of DraftKings):

Scottie Scheffler (+270)

Min Woo Lee (+2250)

Sam Burns (+2450)

Chris Gotterup (+2500)

Jake Knapp (+2600)

Brooks Koepka (+2700)

Rickie Fowler (+2800)

Kurt Kitayama (+3100)

Harry Hall (+3500)

Ben Griffin (+3600)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+3600)

Harris English (+3700)

Adam Scott (+3800)

Houston Open winner prediction

A lot to live up to here after last week’s winner. Revenge was good for Matt Fitzpatrick. What’s good for the wallet now though that there’s a theoretical surplus after the Valspar? Scottie is due, right? Right?!

We’ll sweat it out elsewhere even though the course history case here is absurd. Chris Gotterup is the only other top 10 player in the Official World Golf Rankings not named Scheffler, and yet is below defending champion Min Woo Lee and world No. 31 Sam Burns.

Is Gotterup a star? Maltbie will judge with eyes and ears Roger Maltbie will be roaming the grounds again at select events in 2026. When asked if he thought Chris Gotterup was destined for stardom, the veteran said, he'll be the judge when he sees (and hears) him up close.

But ... the pick is not Gotterup. So why mention him? Well he finished T-18 here a year ago, and one of the dozen or so players squeaking by with a top 20 finish that has some additional value next to his name this week: Harry Hall at +3500

Hall has been a lot less consistent than someone with higher odds on this list, like Adam Scott. So what’s there to like? In all four tournaments Hall has made the cut he’s finished T-24 or better. He just has to make the cut and we’ve got a great chance, and based on his on-and-off patten he’s due to play the weekend in Houston.

Best longshot to win at Memorial Park

Wyndham Clark (+5500) and Stephan Jaeger (+6500) are likely worth a box of ziti based on recent course performance here (Clark went T-5 in 2025, Jaeger won two years ago), but like the above section we’ll look for greener pastures.

And in this case, the green is money related: Ryan Fox at +7800 is playing such better golf right now than players listed above him on the board, like Will Zalatoris who is a question mark due to injuries and Max Greyserman who went from in contention to a shocking missed cut at The Players two weeks ago.

T-24 is a familiar number for us. Why? Hall’s four made-cut performances. Well, Fox has zero cuts. Just four T-24 finishes, most recently at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He’s rested and brings in a top 15 finish here last year. Let’s take a shot with the Kiwi!