How did Tiger Woods celebrate his birthday? Some hunting, football and none of this...

Tiger Woods turned 50 years old on Dec. 30.

Here’s how he celebrated the occasion, presumably the weekend before since his actual birthday fell on a Wednesday:

“My son and I went hunting for most of the morning, which was great,” Woods said during Tuesday night’s TGL match featuring Jupiter Links and New York Golf Club. “Then it was just kind of family time, watching some football, open a few presents, and just kicking back and hanging out.”

The one thing Woods did not partake in was his birthday cake.

“I’m not a real dessert person to begin with,” he added, “so it was there and everyone else ate it.”

Tiger Woods: not a big dessert guy pic.twitter.com/dviWWiBnqD — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) January 14, 2026

Woods’ birthday buffer will extend into Wednesday night, as Woods will be thrown a birthday party at The Breakers Palm Beach. The party, titled “RED: Celebrating Legacy presented by EY US,” will also recognize TGR Foundation’s 30-year anniversary. Bon Jovi is expected to perform while the menu will be a nod to past Champions Dinners that Woods has hosted as a five-time Masters champion.