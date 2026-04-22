How Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka found themselves a team at Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. – What’s Shane Lowry’s criteria for Zurich Classic partners?

“Multiple majors,” quipped Lowry, who after teaming with Rory McIlroy for two straight years at TPC Louisiana, where they won in 2024, has replaced the six-time major champion with someone who boasts five, Brooks Koepka.

Lowry’s courting of Koepka not long after Christmas, before Koepka officially rejoined the PGA Tour after four seasons with LIV Golf. The two were practicing at Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida, when Lowry, knowing McIlroy wasn’t keen on another return to New Orleans, made the first ask – funny enough, he did so while sitting at a table with McIlroy.

“I might need a partner,” Lowry told Koepka, whom he’s known since Koepka’s early days playing in Europe.

Koepka responded: “Well, I’m going to have to play there.”

A few weeks later at the Seminole Pro-Member, the plan was finalized.

“To the outside, it might not look like it makes sense, but you know, to us it does,” Lowry added. “I think the ball (both play Srixon models), everything about it, you know, we do have a good relationship. We’re going to have a good bit of fun out there.”

Added Koepka: “The way Shane drives the ball, the way my iron play has been lately, and then Shane’s short game, I mean, I think it’s a pretty good combination.”

Lowry is looking for a boost, having not posted a top-10 finish since his heartbreaking T-2 at the Cognizant Classic and recently posting his second straight Masters final round of 80 or worse. Koepka, meanwhile, waited around all of last Thursday at the RBC Heritage as the first alternate, only to not get in the signature-even field. Koepka has been trending, though, tying for 12th at the Masters, one of four top-20s in seven starts this year.

While Koepka ranks second on Tour in strokes gained approach, the putter has been a work in progress. Koepka remains outside the top 100 in strokes gained putting, at No. 141, as he continues to solidify wholesale changes with his new mallet and putting coach, Mike Kanski.

“It’s gotten a lot better,” Koepka said of his play on the greens. “I’ve got a tremendous understanding of where I’m at. The first month is never going to be great. You’re not going to see just immediately, all of a sudden I feel like I’m Jordan Spieth when he holed everything. Just doesn’t work like that. But there’s been a lot of changes. … There’s five different things going on, but I feel like I’ve got a good grasp of it, good control of it, and the dispersion has gotten a whole lot tighter.”

Added Lowry, who ranks 35th in driving accuracy: “My job is to try and hit it in the fairway and let him do his thing, and we’ll be OK from there.”

The only point of contention between the two partners? Maybe their NFL allegiances. Lowry has become a Chicago Bears fan in recent years while Koepka backs the Green Bay Packers.