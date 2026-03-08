Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Final round tee times, pairings and how to watch
With the third round concluding Sunday morning following a Saturday suspension, Daniel Berger leads Akshay Bhatia by one shot entering the final round of the $20 million Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Here’s how the action will play out at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, with live coverage, pairings and tee times.
Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round coverage (ET)
- 11:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 12:30-2:30PM: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round (GC)
- 2:30-6PM: Arnold Palmer, final round (NBC/Peacock)
- 6-7PM: Golf Central Postgame
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Brian Harman
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Daniel Bennett
Chris Kirk
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Max Greyserman
Nick Taylor
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Keith Mitchell
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Moore
Andrew Putnam
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Nico Echavarria
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Andrew Novak
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Matt McCarty
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Ryan Fox
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Kim
Billy Horschel
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Nicolai Højgaard
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Kurt Kitayama
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Scottie Scheffler
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Si Woo Kim
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Noren
Maverick McNealy
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Patrick Rodgers
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Xander Schauffele
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Adam Scott
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
Bud Cauley
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Rickie Fowler
Viktor Hovland
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Harry Hall
Russell Henley
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Ludvig Åberg
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Min Woo Lee
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Cameron Young
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia