Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Final round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published March 8, 2026 09:10 AM
March 7, 2026 08:56 PM
Scottie Scheffler birdied five of six shots on his back nine at Bay Hill on Saturday but a slow start left the world's top-ranked player at even on the tournament through 54 holes. Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka and Cameron Young enjoyed the best third rounds at the Arnold Palmer Invitational but Daniel Berger's lead remains unblemished as the four-time Tour winner seeks a wire-to-wire title.

With the third round concluding Sunday morning following a Saturday suspension, Daniel Berger leads Akshay Bhatia by one shot entering the final round of the $20 million Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Here’s how the action will play out at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, with live coverage, pairings and tee times.

Akshay Bhatia cuts Daniel Berger’s lead to one as API Round 3 wraps Sunday
Berger has held a big lead since the opening round, but is now being chased by Askshay Bhatia entering the final round.

Time
TeePlayers
9:30 AM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Brian Harman

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Daniel Bennett
(a)

Chris Kirk

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

Nick Taylor

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Keith Mitchell

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Moore

Andrew Putnam

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Nico Echavarria

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Andrew Novak

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Matt McCarty

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Ryan Fox

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Michael Kim

Billy Horschel

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Kurt Kitayama

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Harris English

Scottie Scheffler

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Si Woo Kim

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Alex Noren

Maverick McNealy

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Patrick Rodgers

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Xander Schauffele

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Adam Scott

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

Bud Cauley

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Rickie Fowler

Viktor Hovland

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

Russell Henley

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Ludvig Åberg

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Min Woo Lee

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Cameron Young

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia