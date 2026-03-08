Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Final round tee times, pairings and how to watch

With the third round concluding Sunday morning following a Saturday suspension, Daniel Berger leads Akshay Bhatia by one shot entering the final round of the $20 million Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Here’s how the action will play out at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, with live coverage, pairings and tee times.

Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round coverage (ET)

