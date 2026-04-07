Jon Rahm confident DP World Tour fines won’t affect Ryder Cup eligibility

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jon Rahm said Tuesday that he is “confident” he’ll reach a deal with the DP World Tour that would allow him to continue to play in events and remain eligible for the Ryder Cup.

Rahm recently withdrew his appeal of the sanctions the DP World Tour imposed for playing conflicting events, which reportedly included a $3 million fine.

That avoided a court battle but still set up a showdown between the circuit and one of Team Europe’s most valuable players. Only eligible DP World Tour members are allowed to compete for the European side in the Ryder Cup.

“I didn’t think that going the legal route and going to court was good for anybody,” Rahm said Tuesday at Augusta National. “So I have faith in us and the DP World Tour that we’re going to find a good solution for the both of us.”

When asked if he’s still confident that he’ll compete for the Europeans at Adare Manor in 2027, Rahm said, “Yes.”

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Last month, eight LIV players accepted an offer from the DP World Tour that will allow them access to events as long as they pay any outstanding fines. Rahm, however, rejected the conditions of the deal, calling the tour’s attempt “extortion” and refusing to play the six mandatory events.

Ryder Cup veterans Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose are among those who have called on Rahm to pay the outstanding fines and put the issue behind him. Rahm maintained Tuesday that he intends to continue to support the DP World Tour and play a handful of events later this year, but he did not say specifically how he or the circuit would further compromise.

“We’re going to work it out. It’s going to work out,” Rahm said. “As of now, the DP World Tour is doing what they need to do and following the channels they need to follow, but I’m confident this will be sorted out before I tee it up in September.”