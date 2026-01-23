Luke Clanton, Rico Hoey, Nick Dunalp withdraw from AmEx due to illness

Three players have withdrawn from the American Express in La Quinta, Calif., according to the PGA Tour.

Luke Clanton, who was 2 under par after Round 1 play on La Quinta Country Club Thursday, withdrew before competition began Friday.

Rico Hoey, the No. 71-ranked golfer in the world, has also left the second tournament of the PGA Tour season early.

Nick Dunlap (injury) WD after his second round at The American Express. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) January 23, 2026

Hoey, who withdrew during Round 2 play Friday, was 1 over par through the first nine holes at La Quinta Country Club. He finished 5 over par on the Pete Dye Stadium Course Thursday.

Hoey finished T-50 at last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii. Clanton did not survive the cut at Wai’alae.

Round 2 live coverage from La Quinta, California, continues on the Golf Channel at 4 p.m. ET.