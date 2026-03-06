What does Spieth consider the most troublesome part of his game?
Jordan Spieth cut his range session short Friday to join Golf Central Pregame after shooting a 1-under 71 during his second round at Bay Hill Club. Spieth (-1) is projected to make the cut at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The story behind Arnold Palmer’s final letter
Arnold Palmer passed away in September 2016, a decade later his legacy lives on through the lives he touched. Golf Central Pregame told the story of Palmer's last written letter, and a young boy who was named after the great golfer.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
Daniel Berger jumped out to an early lead with a 9-under 63 at the Bay Hill Club Thursday, and held on in the clubhouse despite superb efforts from Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the two-top ranked players in the world, also provided their fair share of highlights during the Arnold Palmer Invitational's opening round.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Puerto Rico Open, Round 1
Chandler Blanchet shot an 8-under 64 Thursday and leads at Grand Reserve Golf Club after 18 holes. John Daly II made his Tour debut, finishing with a 2-unde 70 thanks to a spectacular chip-in for birdie on the 16th hole. The University of Arkansas senior spoke to media after the opening round in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Berger (63) finds perfect ‘recipe’ for success at Bay Hill
Daniel Berger shot 9-under 63 in the first round of the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The secret to his success? Pretty simple, he said.
European players react to Donald captaincy news at API
Luke Donald was named one of two captains of the 2027 European Ryder Cup team on Wednesday. Shane Lowry and Justin Rose shared their thoughts on the news with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis ahead of the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
‘40 yards past him': John Daly II on following in dad’s footsteps
John Daly II spoke with Golf Channel ahead of the 2026 Puerto Rico Open. Daly II, who followed his father's footsteps to attend the University of Arkansas, is set to graduate this spring.
Scheffler eyes third Arnold Palmer Invitational title
Scottie Scheffler spoke with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis ahead of the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler, who endured a slew of slow starts in February, won the tournament in 2022 and 2024.
Penske Performance: How Echavarria edged Lowry at Cognizant
Nico Echavarria won the Cognizant Classic with a late birdie and a late collapse by Shane Lowry. Penske Performance looks at the numbers behind the finish.
Whoop shows heart rates on the rise at Bear Trap
It's no surprise that players get a little anxious when playing the Bear Trap at PGA National. Whoop showed that to be the case at the 2026 Cognizant Classic.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, final round
Shane Lowry's consecutive double bogeys on the 16th and 17th hole at PGA National opened the door for a surprise victory. Nico Echavarria won on Tour for the third time in his career, seizing the moment and capturing the Cognizant Classic crown. Max Homa, Brooks Koepka and Max McGreevy all contributed to a highlight-filled Sunday in South Florida. McGreevy's albatross on 3 stunned the field early in the day.