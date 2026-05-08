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ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings, and how to watch

  
Published May 8, 2026 06:50 PM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
May 8, 2026 12:40 PM
Watch the best moments from the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Brandt Snedeker is doing it again.

After charging to the top of the leaderboard at the Valspar Championship earlier this year, the 45 year old is contending at this week’s Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

Snedeker is one shot behind leader Aaron Rai, and sits tied with Mark Hubbard in second place. Does the veteran have what it takes to go another the distance over the next 36 hours? Only time will tell.

Kevin Roy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore and Karl Vilips are also all in contention.

Here’s how you can tune in to watch Saturday’s third round.

When does Myrtle Beach Classic Round 3 TV coverage begin?

Image for ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic - Rd 3
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic - Rd 3
Don’t miss the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

What are the Myrtle Beach Classic tee times for Round 3?

Time
TeePlayers
6:40 AM
EDT		1

Connor Doyal
(a)

Petr Hruby

6:50 AM
EDT		1

Jimmy Stanger

David Skinns

7:00 AM
EDT		1

Steven Fisk

Adam Svensson

7:10 AM
EDT		1

Christo Lamprecht

Danny Walker

7:20 AM
EDT		1

Brendon Todd

Tyler Collet

7:30 AM
EDT		1

Danny Willett

Johnny Keefer

7:40 AM
EDT		1

Chan Kim

Marcelo Rozo

7:50 AM
EDT		1

Lee Hodges

Kensei Hirata

8:05 AM
EDT		1

Camilo Villegas

Erik van Rooyen

8:15 AM
EDT		1

Trace Crowe

Nick Dunlap

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Hayden Springer

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

8:35 AM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

Brice Garnett

8:45 AM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

Cam Davis

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Justin Lower

Carson Young

9:05 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Fishburn

Zach Bauchou

9:15 AM
EDT		1

Luke Clanton

Casey Jarvis

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Pontus Nyholm

Troy Merritt

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Neal Shipley

Grayson Wood
(a)

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

Rasmus Højgaard

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Zecheng Dou

Rico Hoey

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Matt Kuchar

John VanDerLaan

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Martin Laird

Joe Highsmith

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Lanto Griffin

Jackson Suber

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Hank Lebioda

Zac Blair

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Davis Thompson

Brooks Koepka

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Blades Brown

Eric Cole

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Adam Hadwin

Kevin Yu

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Tom Kim

Ben Kohles

11:35 AM
EDT		1

Davis Riley

Billy Horschel

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Keita Nakajima

Ryan Ruffels

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Doug Ghim

Austin Eckroat

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Peter Malnati

Paul Peterson

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Takumi Kanaya

John Parry

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Mac Meissner

Beau Hossler

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Moore

Sam Ryder

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Karl Vilips

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Kevin Roy

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Brandt Snedeker