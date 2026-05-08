ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings, and how to watch

Brandt Snedeker is doing it again.

After charging to the top of the leaderboard at the Valspar Championship earlier this year, the 45 year old is contending at this week’s Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

Snedeker is one shot behind leader Aaron Rai, and sits tied with Mark Hubbard in second place. Does the veteran have what it takes to go another the distance over the next 36 hours? Only time will tell.

Kevin Roy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore and Karl Vilips are also all in contention.

Here’s how you can tune in to watch Saturday’s third round.

When does Myrtle Beach Classic Round 3 TV coverage begin?

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic - Rd 3 Don’t miss the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

What are the Myrtle Beach Classic tee times for Round 3?