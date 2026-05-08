ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings, and how to watch
Brandt Snedeker is doing it again.
After charging to the top of the leaderboard at the Valspar Championship earlier this year, the 45 year old is contending at this week’s Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
Snedeker is one shot behind leader Aaron Rai, and sits tied with Mark Hubbard in second place. Does the veteran have what it takes to go another the distance over the next 36 hours? Only time will tell.
Kevin Roy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Moore and Karl Vilips are also all in contention.
Here’s how you can tune in to watch Saturday’s third round.
When does Myrtle Beach Classic Round 3 TV coverage begin?
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 3-5PM: ONEflight Mytle Beach Classic, Round 3
- 7:30-8:30PM: Golf Central Postgame
What are the Myrtle Beach Classic tee times for Round 3?
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|6:40 AM
EDT
|1
Connor Doyal
Petr Hruby
|6:50 AM
EDT
|1
Jimmy Stanger
David Skinns
|7:00 AM
EDT
|1
Steven Fisk
Adam Svensson
|7:10 AM
EDT
|1
Christo Lamprecht
Danny Walker
|7:20 AM
EDT
|1
Brendon Todd
Tyler Collet
|7:30 AM
EDT
|1
Danny Willett
Johnny Keefer
|7:40 AM
EDT
|1
Chan Kim
Marcelo Rozo
|7:50 AM
EDT
|1
Lee Hodges
Kensei Hirata
|8:05 AM
EDT
|1
Camilo Villegas
Erik van Rooyen
|8:15 AM
EDT
|1
Trace Crowe
Nick Dunlap
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
Hayden Springer
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|8:35 AM
EDT
|1
Garrick Higgo
Brice Garnett
|8:45 AM
EDT
|1
Max Greyserman
Cam Davis
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Lower
Carson Young
|9:05 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Zach Bauchou
|9:15 AM
EDT
|1
Luke Clanton
Casey Jarvis
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Pontus Nyholm
Troy Merritt
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Neal Shipley
Grayson Wood
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Seamus Power
Rasmus Højgaard
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Zecheng Dou
Rico Hoey
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Kuchar
John VanDerLaan
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Martin Laird
Joe Highsmith
|10:30 AM
EDT
|1
Lanto Griffin
Jackson Suber
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Hank Lebioda
Zac Blair
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Thompson
Brooks Koepka
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Blades Brown
Eric Cole
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Hadwin
Kevin Yu
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Kim
Ben Kohles
|11:35 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Riley
Billy Horschel
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
Keita Nakajima
Ryan Ruffels
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Doug Ghim
Austin Eckroat
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Peter Malnati
Paul Peterson
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
Takumi Kanaya
John Parry
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Mac Meissner
Beau Hossler
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Moore
Sam Ryder
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Karl Vilips
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Mark Hubbard
Kevin Roy
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Aaron Rai
Brandt Snedeker