No days off: Blades Brown set to potentially do something crazy next week

Blades Brown could potentially do something crazy next week.

Players who finished top 50 at last year’s Myrtle Beach Classic received a five-hour card for ONEflight, a private jet charter company and title sponsor of the PGA Tour event. The 18-year-old Brown tied for 37th last year in Myrtle Beach, and he’s now planning to cash in the offer should he make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour this week in the Bahamas.

If Brown makes it to Wednesday’s final round of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, he’ll hop on a private flight to Palm Springs, nearly 3,000 miles away, where he’s in The American Express field on a sponsor invite.

So, he could potentially play eight straight days of competitive rounds between the PGA and Korn Ferry tours should everything go his way. That’s believed to be a first, if not something that hasn’t been done in a very long time.

Scott Brown came close three years ago. Brown made the cut in Exuma in 2023 but had to withdraw after the second round to get to the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open, where he made the cut.

Brown turned pro last year, bypassing college golf in the process before finishing No. 68 in KFT points, securing a full card for this season.