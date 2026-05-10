ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 prize money: Full payout from $4 million purse

While the winner of the Truist Championship will earn $3.6 million, the overall purse for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic is only slightly higher.

The opposite-field event offers $4 million in prize money with $720,000 going to the winner. That’s equivalent to sixth place at the Quail Hollow signature event; however, the Myrtle Beach champ also gets the standard two-year PGA Tour exemption and spots in the final two elevated tournaments this season.

Here’s a look at how the full purse will be paid out Sunday at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina (will be updated with individual payouts at the conclusion of play):

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic - Final Rd Don’t miss the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.