ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 prize money: Full payout from $4 million purse
Published May 10, 2026 09:42 AM
Koepka: Most excited I've been playing golf in a long, long time
Brooks Koepka's lowest round of 2026 had him confessing to reporters that this is the best he's felt about his game in years. He finished Saturday with a bogey-free 29 on the back nine.
While the winner of the Truist Championship will earn $3.6 million, the overall purse for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic is only slightly higher.
The opposite-field event offers $4 million in prize money with $720,000 going to the winner. That’s equivalent to sixth place at the Quail Hollow signature event; however, the Myrtle Beach champ also gets the standard two-year PGA Tour exemption and spots in the final two elevated tournaments this season.
Here’s a look at how the full purse will be paid out Sunday at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina (will be updated with individual payouts at the conclusion of play):
Don’t miss the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- WIN: $720,000
- 2: $436,000
- 3: $276,000
- 4: $196,000
- 5: $164,000
- 6: $145,000
- 7: $135,000
- 8: $125,000
- 9: $117,000
- 10: $109,000
- 11: $101,000
- 12: $93,000
- 13: $85,000
- 14: $77,000
- 15: $73,000
- 16: $69,000
- 17: $65,000
- 18: $61,000
- 19: $57,000
- 20: $53,000
- 21: $49,000
- 22: $45,000
- 23: $41,800
- 24: $38,600
- 25: $35,400
- 26: $32,200
- 27: $31,000
- 28: $29,800
- 29: $28,600
- 30: $27,400
- 31: $26,200
- 32: $25,000
- 33: $23,800
- 34: $22,800
- 35: $21,800
- 36: $20,800
- 37: $19,800
- 38: $19,000
- 39: $18,200
- 40: $17,400
- 41: $16 600
- 42: $15,800
- 43: $15,000
- 44: $14,200
- 45: $13,400
- 46: $12,600
- 47: $11,800
- 48: $11,160
- 49: $10,600
- 50: $10,280
- 51: $10,040
- 52: $9,800
- 53: $9,640
- 54: $9,480
- 55: $9,400
- 56: $9,320
- 57: $9,240
- 58: $9,160
- 59: $9,080
- 60: $9,000
- 61: $8,920
- 62: $8,840
- 63: $8,760
- 64: $8,680
- 65: $8,600
- 66: $8,520
- 67: $8,440
- 68: $8,360
- 69: $8,280
- 70: $8,200
- 71: $8,120
- 72: $8,040
- 73: $7,960
- 74: $7,880
- 75: $7,800
- 76: $7,720