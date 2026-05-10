Truist Championship 2026 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse

The Truist Championship is the PGA Tour’s sixth of eight signature events this season, offering a $20 million purse to the field of 72 players.

The winner will collect $3.6 million with a solo second place claiming $2.16 million and solo third $1.36 million. The opposite-field ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic pays out a total of $4 million.

Here’s a look at how the full purse will be paid out Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina (will be updated with individual payouts at the conclusion of play):

Truist Championship - Final Rd Watch the final round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.