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Truist Championship 2026 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse

  
Published May 10, 2026 09:31 AM
A. Fitzpatrick's wild ride leads to 54-hole lead at Truist
May 9, 2026 09:54 PM
Alex Fitzpatrick has his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour at Quail Hollow. Here's how the 27-year-old rookie took over the Truist in the third round.

The Truist Championship is the PGA Tour’s sixth of eight signature events this season, offering a $20 million purse to the field of 72 players.

The winner will collect $3.6 million with a solo second place claiming $2.16 million and solo third $1.36 million. The opposite-field ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic pays out a total of $4 million.

Here’s a look at how the full purse will be paid out Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina (will be updated with individual payouts at the conclusion of play):

Image for Truist Championship - Final Rd
Truist Championship - Final Rd
Watch the final round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

  • WIN: $3.6 million
  • 2: $2.16 million
  • 3: $1.36 million
  • 4: $960,000
  • 5: $800,000
  • 6: $720,000
  • 7: $670,000
  • 8: $620,000
  • 9: $580,000
  • 10: $540,000
  • 11: $500,000
  • 12: $460,000
  • 13: $420,000
  • 14: $380,000
  • 15: $360,000
  • 16: $340,000
  • 17: $320,000
  • 18: $300,000
  • 19: $280,000
  • 20: $260,000
  • 21: $240,000
  • 22: $223,000
  • 23: $207,500
  • 24: $190,000
  • 25: $175,000
  • 26: $159,000
  • 27: $152,500
  • 28: $146,000
  • 29: $140,000
  • 30: $134,000
  • 31: $128,500
  • 32: $122,500
  • 33: $116,500
  • 34: $111,000
  • 35: $106,500
  • 36: $101,500
  • 37: $96,500
  • 38: $92,500
  • 39: $88,500
  • 40: $84,000
  • 41: $80,000
  • 42: $76,000
  • 43: $72,000
  • 44: $68,000
  • 45: $64,000
  • 46: $60,000
  • 47: $56,000
  • 48: $53,000
  • 49: $50,000
  • 50: $49,000
  • 51: $48,000
  • 52: $47,000
  • 53: $46,000
  • 54: $46,000
  • 55: $45,500
  • 56: $45,000
  • 57: $44,500
  • 58: $44,000
  • 59: $43,400
  • 60: $43,000
  • 61: $42,500
  • 62: $42,000
  • 63: $41,500
  • 64: $41,000
  • 65: $40,500
  • 66: $40,000
  • 67: $39,500
  • 68: $39,000
  • 69: $38,000
  • 70: $37,500
  • 71: $37,000
  • 72: $36,000