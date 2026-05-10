Truist Championship 2026 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse
Published May 10, 2026 09:31 AM
A. Fitzpatrick's wild ride leads to 54-hole lead at Truist
Alex Fitzpatrick has his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour at Quail Hollow. Here's how the 27-year-old rookie took over the Truist in the third round.
The Truist Championship is the PGA Tour’s sixth of eight signature events this season, offering a $20 million purse to the field of 72 players.
The winner will collect $3.6 million with a solo second place claiming $2.16 million and solo third $1.36 million. The opposite-field ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic pays out a total of $4 million.
Here’s a look at how the full purse will be paid out Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina (will be updated with individual payouts at the conclusion of play):
Watch the final round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
- WIN: $3.6 million
- 2: $2.16 million
- 3: $1.36 million
- 4: $960,000
- 5: $800,000
- 6: $720,000
- 7: $670,000
- 8: $620,000
- 9: $580,000
- 10: $540,000
- 11: $500,000
- 12: $460,000
- 13: $420,000
- 14: $380,000
- 15: $360,000
- 16: $340,000
- 17: $320,000
- 18: $300,000
- 19: $280,000
- 20: $260,000
- 21: $240,000
- 22: $223,000
- 23: $207,500
- 24: $190,000
- 25: $175,000
- 26: $159,000
- 27: $152,500
- 28: $146,000
- 29: $140,000
- 30: $134,000
- 31: $128,500
- 32: $122,500
- 33: $116,500
- 34: $111,000
- 35: $106,500
- 36: $101,500
- 37: $96,500
- 38: $92,500
- 39: $88,500
- 40: $84,000
- 41: $80,000
- 42: $76,000
- 43: $72,000
- 44: $68,000
- 45: $64,000
- 46: $60,000
- 47: $56,000
- 48: $53,000
- 49: $50,000
- 50: $49,000
- 51: $48,000
- 52: $47,000
- 53: $46,000
- 54: $46,000
- 55: $45,500
- 56: $45,000
- 57: $44,500
- 58: $44,000
- 59: $43,400
- 60: $43,000
- 61: $42,500
- 62: $42,000
- 63: $41,500
- 64: $41,000
- 65: $40,500
- 66: $40,000
- 67: $39,500
- 68: $39,000
- 69: $38,000
- 70: $37,500
- 71: $37,000
- 72: $36,000