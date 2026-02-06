AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am welcomes star-studded field to PGA Tour signature event
The first signature event of the PGA Tour season is on tap next week where a $20,000,000 purse will be up for grabs at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Defending champion Rory McIlroy is set to make his 2026 Tour debut after playing a handful of events on the DP World Tour this winter.
McIlroy, who enters the tournament ranked second in the Official World Golf Ranking, will compete against world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and world No. 3 Justin Rose. The latter of whom is coming off a scoring record at Torrey Pines just a week ago, and brings with him a 2023 title at Pebble Beach.
Also making his season debut is Tommy Fleetwood, the No. 4 player in the world and reigning FedEx Cup champion.
Here’s a look at the initial full field for the PGA Tour’s fifth event of the season:
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the fifth event of the 2026 PGA TOUR season and first Signature Event.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 6, 2026
The field will be finalized following the WM Phoenix Open with opportunities to qualify through the Aon Swing 5 and top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
