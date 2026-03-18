Masters Champions Dinner menu is set, McIlroy includes Irish traditions and luxurious wines

A menu that was a decade in the making, didn’t disappoint.

Rory McIlroy revealed his Masters Champions Dinner menu during a conference call with reporters Wednesday. The world No. 2’s choices were predictably inspired by his victory last spring at Augusta National to complete the career Grand Slam.

“For appetizers, I have done four. Firstly, my mum does these really, really nice dates stuffed with goat cheese wrapped in bacon, so I put those on the appetizers list,” McIlroy said. “So, thanks to Rosie for that one.”

The Northern Irishman, who defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Masters for the first time, said his other appetizers will be peach and ricotta flatbread, rock shrimp tempura and grilled elk sliders.

“In the buildup to the Masters last year, I was eating a lot of elk. I got this big shipment of elk, and I was eating a lot of that,” he said. “I didn’t want elk to be the main course because I didn’t know if everyone would like that. So, I incorporated that into the appetizers.”

McIlroy will also serve yellowfin tuna carpaccio for a first course and attendees, which include former Masters champions and Augusta National’s chairman, will have the choice between Wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon with traditional Irish champ (creamy mashed potatoes), sauteed brussels sprouts, glazed carrots with brown butter and crispy Vidalia onion rings for their main course.

“Vidalia is not too far away from Augusta, about a two-hour drive, and I’m a member of a golf course there; a little bit of local ingredients being brought back in,” McIlroy said.

For dessert, McIlroy will serve sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream and a warm toffee sauce, which he called a “crowd-pleaser.”

But it was his selection of wines for the dinner that McIlroy seemed to have the most passion, starting with a 2015 Salon Brut champagne and a Domaine Leflaive Batard Montrachet, a white wine.

“The red wine we’re receiving a 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild from Pauillac in Bordeaux. That is the wine that I drank the night that I won the Masters, so obviously brings back some great memories,” McIlroy said. “Shane Lowry had a little bit to do with getting that wine, so I want to shout him out for that, too.”

To finish, McIlroy will serve a 1989 Chateau D’Yquem dessert wine from Sauternes in Bordeaux. “Obviously ’89, my birth year, and I think every great meal deserved to be finished off with Chateau D’Yquem,” he said. “It is like liquid gold.”

The Champions Dinner will be held April 7 at Augusta National.