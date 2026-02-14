AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: Round 3 tee times, groupings, and how to watch
The PGA Tour’s first signature event of 2026 has made it to the weekend.
With no halfway cut, the entire field of 80 players advances to play exclusively on Pebble Beach Golf Links for the tournament’s remaining 36 holes where they will play in groupings to get ahead of possible inclement weather.
Farewell, Spyglass Hill. Hello, more gorgeous views of the California coastline (for now!).
Here’s how to watch Round 3 coverage on TV and online Saturday:
ROUND 3 COVERAGE (ET)
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3 (GC)
- 3-7PM: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3 (CBS)
- 7-8PM: Golf Central Postgame
Akshay Bhatia shares the lead entering Saturday with first-round leader Ryo Hisatsune. Bhatia is looking for his third win on Tour, Hisatsune his first. Take a look at when the tournament leaders are supposed to go off, as well as the rest of Pebble Beach GL tee times and groupings:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:22 AM
EST
1
(PB)
Chris Kirk
Sami Valimaki
Michael Kim
|11:22 AM
EST
10
(PB)
Ben Griffin
Denny McCarthy
Viktor Hovland
|11:33 AM
EST
1
(PB)
Scottie Scheffler
J.T. Poston
Alex Noren
|11:33 AM
EST
10
(PB)
Justin Rose
Wyndham Clark
Harry Hall
|11:44 AM
EST
1
(PB)
Nico Echavarria
Cameron Young
Jason Day
|11:44 AM
EST
10
(PB)
Robert MacIntyre
Maverick McNealy
Kurt Kitayama
|11:55 AM
EST
1
(PB)
Alex Smalley
Pierceson Coody
Max McGreevy
|11:55 AM
EST
10
(PB)
Andrew Novak
Ryan Gerard
Taylor Pendrith
|12:06 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Brian Harman
Patrick Cantlay
Collin Morikawa
|12:06 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Rico Hoey
Sahith Theegala
Emiliano Grillo
|12:17 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Ryan Fox
Shane Lowry
Mackenzie Hughes
|12:17 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Steven Fisk
Keith Mitchell
Billy Horschel
|12:28 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Max Greyserman
Tony Finau
Harris English
|12:28 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Lucas Glover
Kevin Yu
Si Woo Kim
|12:39 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Tommy Fleetwood
Russell Henley
Rory McIlroy
|12:39 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Marco Penge
Sam Stevens
Garrick Higgo
|12:50 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Nick Taylor
Chris Gotterup
Bud Cauley
|12:50 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Stephan Jaeger
J.J. Spaun
Ludvig Åberg
|1:01 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Hideki Matsuyama
Xander Schauffele
Jordan Spieth
|1:01 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Adam Schenk
Matt McCarty
Aldrich Potgieter
|1:12 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Patrick Rodgers
Keegan Bradley
|1:12 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Michael Thorbjornsen
Joe Highsmith
Corey Conners
|1:23 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Sepp Straka
Tom Hoge
Jake Knapp
|1:23 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Brian Campbell
Matti Schmid
Aaron Rai
|1:34 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Sam Burns
Min Woo Lee
Jacob Bridgeman
|1:34 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Daniel Berger
Jhonattan Vegas
|1:45 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Akshay Bhatia
Ryo Hisatsune
Rickie Fowler