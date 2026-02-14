AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: Round 3 tee times, groupings, and how to watch

The PGA Tour’s first signature event of 2026 has made it to the weekend.

With no halfway cut, the entire field of 80 players advances to play exclusively on Pebble Beach Golf Links for the tournament’s remaining 36 holes where they will play in groupings to get ahead of possible inclement weather.

Farewell, Spyglass Hill. Hello, more gorgeous views of the California coastline (for now!).

Here’s how to watch Round 3 coverage on TV and online Saturday:

ROUND 3 COVERAGE (ET)

Akshay Bhatia shares the lead entering Saturday with first-round leader Ryo Hisatsune. Bhatia is looking for his third win on Tour, Hisatsune his first. Take a look at when the tournament leaders are supposed to go off, as well as the rest of Pebble Beach GL tee times and groupings: