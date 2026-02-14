Skip navigation
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: Round 3 tee times, groupings, and how to watch

  
Published February 13, 2026 07:24 PM

The PGA Tour’s first signature event of 2026 has made it to the weekend.

With no halfway cut, the entire field of 80 players advances to play exclusively on Pebble Beach Golf Links for the tournament’s remaining 36 holes where they will play in groupings to get ahead of possible inclement weather.

Farewell, Spyglass Hill. Hello, more gorgeous views of the California coastline (for now!).

Here’s how to watch Round 3 coverage on TV and online Saturday:

ROUND 3 COVERAGE (ET)

Akshay Bhatia shares the lead entering Saturday with first-round leader Ryo Hisatsune. Bhatia is looking for his third win on Tour, Hisatsune his first. Take a look at when the tournament leaders are supposed to go off, as well as the rest of Pebble Beach GL tee times and groupings:

Time
TeePlayers
11:22 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Chris Kirk

Sami Valimaki

Michael Kim

11:22 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Ben Griffin

Denny McCarthy

Viktor Hovland

11:33 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Scottie Scheffler

J.T. Poston

Alex Noren

11:33 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Justin Rose

Wyndham Clark

Harry Hall

11:44 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Nico Echavarria

Cameron Young

Jason Day

11:44 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Robert MacIntyre

Maverick McNealy

Kurt Kitayama

11:55 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Alex Smalley

Pierceson Coody

Max McGreevy

11:55 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Andrew Novak

Ryan Gerard

Taylor Pendrith

12:06 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Collin Morikawa

12:06 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Rico Hoey

Sahith Theegala

Emiliano Grillo

12:17 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Ryan Fox

Shane Lowry

Mackenzie Hughes

12:17 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Steven Fisk

Keith Mitchell

Billy Horschel

12:28 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Max Greyserman

Tony Finau

Harris English

12:28 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Lucas Glover

Kevin Yu

Si Woo Kim

12:39 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Tommy Fleetwood

Russell Henley

Rory McIlroy

12:39 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Marco Penge

Sam Stevens

Garrick Higgo

12:50 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Nick Taylor

Chris Gotterup

Bud Cauley

12:50 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Stephan Jaeger

J.J. Spaun

Ludvig Åberg

1:01 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Hideki Matsuyama

Xander Schauffele

Jordan Spieth

1:01 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Adam Schenk

Matt McCarty

Aldrich Potgieter

1:12 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Patrick Rodgers

Keegan Bradley

1:12 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Michael Thorbjornsen

Joe Highsmith

Corey Conners

1:23 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Sepp Straka

Tom Hoge

Jake Knapp

1:23 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Brian Campbell

Matti Schmid

Aaron Rai

1:34 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Sam Burns

Min Woo Lee

Jacob Bridgeman

1:34 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Daniel Berger

Jhonattan Vegas

1:45 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Akshay Bhatia

Ryo Hisatsune

Rickie Fowler