PGA Tour 2027 early-season stops revealed with Torrey Pines fate lingering

The American Express no longer stands alone on the 2027 PGA Tour schedule.

Rounding out the first quadrant of tournaments will be the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational, the Tour confirmed on Wedensday. The news was first reported by the Sports Business Journal.

The new schedule re-alignment officially sees The American Express and California’s Coachella Valley replace a pair of events in Hawaii that previously were home to the start of the season.

The news also shuffles the deck somewhat vaulting Pebble Beach to second on the calendar ahead of Phoenix. It also leaves the future of the annual event played early in the season at Torrey Pines in flux. Could it fill the gap on the schedule currently between The American Express and Pebble Beach or will it be moved back to later in the year?

Here’s everything to know about the 2027 schedule so far:

When will the 2027 WM Phoenix Open be held?

The biggest party of the Tour season will coincide like it has in previous year’s with Super Bowl weekend.

The official dates are Feb. 11-14 for the golf, with action wrapping before kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles that Sunday night.

When will the PGA Tour start its 2027 season: Before or after Super Bowl Sunday? Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reports from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. where an informal players meeting on Tuesday night discussed what the future of the PGA Tour schedule could look like and when the new calendar could be announced. Lewis also discusses Lucas Glover being elected chair of the 2026 Player Advisory Council.

Will the PGA Tour make a stop at Torrey Pines next year?

With title sponsor Farmers Insurance making an exit after this year’s tournament, the Tour has not announced where or when Torrey Pines will be on the schedule in 2027.

The Sports Business Journal reports the tournament is still in discussion with sponsors, with Sentry Insurance a favorite for the event outside of San Diego.

Where will the PGA Tour start in 2028?

No news has been released about which tournament will kick off the 2028 schedule.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp’s schedule turnover, relayed to fans at the Players Championship in March, is a multi-year chore that is still in its early phases.