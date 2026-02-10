PGA Tour rookie records first hole-in-one in TGL history

It took 27 matches, but TGL finally got its first hole-in-one.

The ace came off the club of Neal Shipley, the PGA Tour rookie who was debuting for The Bay Golf Club on Monday night at SoFi Center.

With The Bay already leading LA Golf Club, 3-0, Shipley teed off on the 110-yard, par-3 fifth hole, nicknamed “Set in Stone.” Tommy Fleetwood has already stuck one to 12 feet, but Shipley did much better, spinning back a wedge, with pace, right into the cup.

FIRST HOLE-IN-ONE IN TGL HISTORY pic.twitter.com/MviUbjrcRW — TGL (@TGL) February 10, 2026

He was then mobbed by his teammates Min Woo Lee and Luke Clanton.

“This is different than any hole-in-one I’ve ever had before,” Shipley said. “This is amazing. Wow, this is so cool. A lot of energy in here. The craziest thing is, too, Luke called it. He was like, ‘Let’s go make an ace right here,’ right before we stepped up on the tee. And yeah, just hooped it.”

Clanton’s message was later replayed on the broadcast, and he did, in fact, tell Shipley, “Get me a hole-in-one here.”