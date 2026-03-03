Whoop shows heart rates on the rise at Bear Trap
It's no surprise that players get a little anxious when playing the Bear Trap at PGA National. Whoop showed that to be the case at the 2026 Cognizant Classic.
Penske Performance: How Echavarria edged Lowry at Cognizant
Nico Echavarria won the Cognizant Classic with a late birdie and a late collapse by Shane Lowry. Penske Performance looks at the numbers behind the finish.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, final round
Shane Lowry's consecutive double bogeys on the 16th and 17th hole at PGA National opened the door for a surprise victory. Nico Echavarria won on Tour for the third time in his career, seizing the moment and capturing the Cognizant Classic crown. Max Homa, Brooks Koepka and Max McGreevy all contributed to a highlight-filled Sunday in South Florida. McGreevy's albatross on 3 stunned the field early in the day.
Echavarria on third career win: ‘Sometimes you have to have good breaks’
Nico Echavarria took advantage of Shane Lowry's meltdown on the final three holes at PGA National to win his third event on the PGA Tour.
Lowry on Cognizant defeat: ‘In my hands and threw it away’
Shane Lowry spoke to reporters moments after a crushing defeat at PGA National. Lowry was in control of the leaderboard until back-to-back double bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes. The collapse gave way to Nico Echavarria to win the 2026 Cognizant Classic, his third win on the PGA Tour.
Koepka follows Silverman for back-to-back hole-outs on 14
Brooks Koepka moved up the leaderboard at the 2026 Cognizant Classic thanks to a stretch that featured five birdies in six holes at PGA National. This hole-out on the 14th hole came a moment after his Sunday partner Ben Silverman drilled a similar shot from off the green.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Extended highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Cognizant Classic, where scores were low and Shane Lowry and Austin Smotherman share the lead at PGA National.
‘It’s you': After fairway standoff, going second works for Smotherman
Smotherman and Ewart standoff on the 18 fairway, then each take their shot
‘Sky’ Walker with the eagle hole-out at Cognizant
Danny Walker holed out for eagle on the par-4 sixth in Round 3 of the 2026 Cognizant Classic at PGA National.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
Extended highlights from the second round of the 2026 Cognizant Classic at PGA National, where there were several hole-outs and even some jawing with the fans.
Smotherman carries 36-hole lead for first time on PGA Tour
Austin Smotherman is leading by three strokes at the 2026 Cognizant Classic entering the weekend. Smotherman shot a 2-under 69 on Friday, a day after recording six straight birdies on his way to a tournament-best 62 in Round 1.