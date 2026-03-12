Round 1 of Players Championship resumes after short weather suspension

Round 1 of The Players Championship resumed at 12:30 p.m. ET, following a 21-minute weather suspension

Players were kept in place on the Stadium Course as anticipated showers hit TPC Sawgrass just after noon. Because of the delay, late tee times were pushed back 30 minutes, the Tour said.

Tommy Fleetwood, who began on the back nine, led the way at 5 under par through 11 holes when the horn blew. Maverick McNealy, who started on the front, was one back through 11 holes as well.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (through 11) and Brooks Koepka (13) were both at even par.

There have been some wild scorecards on Day 1 of the PGA Tour’s flagship event, none more so than Max Homa’s. He began his day with an eagle-2 at the par-4 10th, his first hole, and also had two double bogeys, two bogeys and five birdies (including three in a row before the interruption). He was 1 under with two holes remaining.

There were two early withdrawals Thursday morning. Ryan Fox (illness) pulled out ahead of his tee time, allowing David Ford to compete. World No. 4 Collin Morikawa played one hole before suffering a back injury that led to his WD.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy was scheduled to tee off at 1:42 p.m. ET. He has been battling a back injury and didn’t arrive on-site until Wednesday afternoon. He was at the course Thursday and is now slated for a 2:12 p.m. start.