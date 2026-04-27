Royal Lytham & St. Annes set to host 2028 Open Championship

The 2028 Open Championship will return to Royal Lytham & St. Annes, the R&A announced on Monday.

The Open hasn’t been played at the Fylde links in England since 2012, when Ernie Els captured his second claret jug following a late collapse by Adam Scott. Other past winners at Lytham include David Duval, Tom Lehman, Seve Ballesteros and Gary Player.

“Royal Lytham & St. Annes is widely renowned as one of the world’s finest links courses and has witnessed many great championship moments since The Open was first played there in 1926 when the legendary Bobby Jones won,” said R&A CEO Mark Darbon. “This is one of golf’s most cherished and historic venues, and The Open’s return to these famous links will spark huge interest among fans to be part of one of the world’s great sporting events and celebrate the rich traditions of golf’s original championship.”

Royal Lytham & St. Annes will also host this year’s AIG Women’s Open.

The men’s Open will be played this year at Royal Birkdale before heading back to the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2027. It has not yet been announced where the 2029 Open will be played.

Darbon told reporters Monday that the R&A is having “ongoing dialogue” with Muirfield about a possible return, as well as Turnberry, though the latter continues to pose “challenges” because of some of the tournament infrastructure.