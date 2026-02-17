Tiger Woods doesn’t rule out possible return at Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods said he has not ruled out competing at this year’s Masters as he continues to recover from his latest back surgery.

The 50-year-old Woods, who hasn’t played anywhere since July 2024, underwent disc replacement surgery last fall, the seventh known procedure on his back.

Woods told reporters Tuesday at the Genesis Invitational that he has progressed to hitting full shots – “Not very well every day, but I can hit them,” he joked – but added his body is sore and the process “takes time.”

“It’s just one of those things where it’s each and every day, I keep trying, I keep progressing, I keep working on it,” he said, “trying to get stronger, trying to get more endurance in this body and trying to get it at a level at which I can play at the highest level again.”

Ryder Cup captaincy: Tiger Woods has been asked by PGA, but no decision yet Woods said Tuesday at Riviera, site of this week’s Genesis Invitational, that the PGA of America has reached out to him about the captaincy, though no decision has been made.

Where that will be remains to be seen.

The Masters is in two months, and when asked if the tournament is off the table as he continues his recovery, Woods simply said: “No.”

Other than that, he said that he does not have a timetable for a return to competition.

After becoming Champions Tour eligible in December, Woods said that he is intrigued by the possibility of competing with the use of a cart and that starts on the circuit remains an “opportunity.”