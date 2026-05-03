Scottie Scheffler earns another runner-up and a new career earnings benchmark

Scottie Scheffler assessed his performance Sunday at the Cadillac Championship in typical Scottie Scheffler fashion: straight-forward with no frills.

“I felt like I couldn’t really get anything going. I was hitting it decent enough. Just putts were going kind of around the hole. Tough to get a lot of momentum. I hit it pretty nice to start, just didn’t hole the putts I needed to,” he said.

Scheffler birdied Nos. 15-17 to scrap out a 68 and a second-place finish at Doral — six shots behind winner Cameron Young. Next up: a week off and then his title defense in the season’s second major at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

“Go home tonight hopefully and get ready for the PGA,” he said. “A lot of positives. Some stuff I can clean up, but overall definitely some positives from the last few weeks.”

This was Scheffler’s third consecutive runner-up on Tour. He rallied to finish one back of Rory McIlroy at the Masters and lost in a playoff to Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage.

Though he hasn’t had a win since his season-opening American Express, it’s been a lucrative stretch for the world No. 1. His latest check of $2.18 million pushed him over $110 million in official career PGA Tour earnings and closer to Rory McIlroy at No. 2. McIlroy, however, will be competing in the upcoming Truist Championship, another no-cut, $20 million signature event.

PGA Tour career earnings top 5

1. Tiger Woods: $120,999,166

2. Rory McIlroy: $114,696,641

3. Scottie Scheffler: $110,039,566

4. Phil Mickelson: $96,727,968

5. Justin Rose: $77,073,420