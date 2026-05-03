Cadillac Championship 2026 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse
Published May 3, 2026 09:57 AM
Young feels prepared for Cadillac final round after Saturday performance: 'Really good test run'
Cameron Young said he feels prepared as he leads the way going into the final round on Sunday at the Cadillac Championship.
Another week on the PGA Tour, another $20 million to be doled out.
The Cadillac Championship is the PGA Tour’s fifth signature event of the season. Here’s how the purse will be paid out to the limited field in the no-cut tournament at Doral, with the winner collecting $3.6 million:
- WIN: $3.6 million
- 2: $2.16 million
- 3: $1.36 million
- 4: $960,000
- 5: $795,000
- 6: $715,000
- 7: $665,000
- 8: $615,000
- 9: $575,000
- 10: $535,000
- 11: $495,000
- 12: $455,000
- 13: $415,000
- 14: $375,000
- 15: $352,000
- 16: $332,000
- 17: $312,000
- 18: $292,000
- 19: $272,000
- 20: $252,000
- 21: $232,000
- 22: $217,000
- 23: $202,000
- 24: $187,000
- 25: $172,000
- 26: $158,000
- 27: $150,000
- 28: $143,000
- 29: $137,000
- 30: $131,000
- 31: $125,000
- 32: $119,000
- 33: $114,000
- 34: $109,000
- 35: $104,000
- 36: $99,000
- 37: $94,000
- 38: $89,000
- 39: $84,000
- 40: $80,000
- 41: $76,000
- 42: $72,000
- 43: $68,000
- 44: $64,000
- 45: $60,000
- 46: $57,000
- 47: $54,000
- 48: $52,000
- 49: $50,000
- 50: $48,000
- 51: $47,000
- 52: $46,000
- 53: $45,000
- 54: $44,000
- 55: $43,000
- 56: $42,000
- 57: $41,000
- 58: $40,000
- 59: $39,500
- 60: $39,000
- 61: $38,500
- 62: $38,000
- 63: $37,500
- 64: $37,000
- 65: $36,500
- 66: $36,000
- 67: $35,500
- 68: $35,000
- 69: $34,750
- 70: $34,500
- 71: $34,250
- 72: $34,000