Scottie Scheffler found something and now finds himself back in WM Phoenix Open

Tournament weeks aren’t usually discovery weeks if you’re Scottie Scheffler. The world’s best player believes that if something is amiss with the golf game, seldom is the answer found during competition. Once the tee balls start flying, you are, for the most part, what you are.

But Thursday was one of those rare days.

After a 2-over 73 around a scruffier and firmer TPC Scottsdale than we’re used to, Scheffler was so discouraged that he almost didn’t want to practice. With his preparation last week hindered by a snowy, icy Texas, Scheffler hit more range balls than he wished Monday-Wednesday in the Arizona desert. That cram sesh didn’t exactly pay off either, as Scheffler lost nearly two and a half shots tee to green in the first round and recorded only his 12th round of negative true strokes gained total in his last 161 rounds.

Despite the frustration, Scheffler knew he needed to find something or risk missing his first cut in over three years. And so, he grabbed his proverbial shovel.

“Yesterday was a dig-it-out-of-the-dirt type of day in the afternoon,” Scheffler said. “I try to avoid those as much as possible at tournaments, but after the way I felt over the ball yesterday, it was definitely needed. …I went out there, and it was well worth it.”

What Scheffler found was a tweak with his grip that help him get his hands more securely on the club. Scheffler couldn’t explain it further, but whatever it fixed with his mechanics, it led to a second-round 65 that put Scheffler not only on the weekend tee sheet – his 66th straight cut made, the PGA Tour’s longest active streak by 46 – but nearly back inside the top 25 at this WM Phoenix Open.

Scheffler gained over three and a half shots tee to green on Friday as he carded six birdies and no bogeys. He climbed 61 spots on the leaderboard, to T-28, and at 4 under, he’s seven behind leader Ryo Hisatsune but just three shy of fifth place.

“Struck it much better today,” Scheffler said. “Yeah, felt a bit lost out there at times yesterday, so today felt a lot better. Felt more in control of my game. You can obviously see that through the cleaner card…

“Definitely take a lot of pride in days like today. It’s nice to get myself back in the tournament. Sometimes doesn’t feel like there is anything worse than missing cuts.”

Scheffler also noted Friday that he’s put himself in contention from this position before in Phoenix. When he captured his maiden PGA Tour title in 2022, Scheffler was nine shots off the lead through 36 holes.

“It’s one of those places you can get hot,” Scheffler said. “That’s what I’ll be looking to do over the weekend.”